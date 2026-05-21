Democrats Launch Plan for 'Sabotage Proof' Elections, and the GOP Should Pay Attention

A group of Democrats is launching an effort to make our elections 'sabotage-proof,' and the GOP should pay attention, because this is a plan that could actually work and tip elections to the Democrats' favor.

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This group is focusing on state-level Attorney General and Secretary of State races, two positions that have tremendous influence and power over state election policies and laws.

Democratic power players launch effort to 'sabotage-proof' elections. https://t.co/4EANqiwVTj — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2026

Here's more:

A group of mostly Democratic strategists and power players are rebuilding a political action committee meant to fortify election-defense infrastructure ahead of 2028 by focusing on often overlooked state offices that control election administration, litigation and certification. The group, Democracy Defenders, which previously worked to support legal efforts and help with post-election planning in partnership with the Harris presidential campaign, tells ABC News exclusively that they’re re-launching their political arm. It plans to spend upwards of $10 to 15 million by “protecting democracy and rule of law” in races for Attorneys General, Secretaries of State and state Supreme Court in presidential battleground states– places they see critical to safeguarding against escalating threats from Trump and his allies to subvert the 2028 election. "The goal right now is to sabotage-proof the electoral system for 2028," former Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair and Democracy Defenders operative Ben Wikler told ABC News.

Republicans and conservatives should pay attention and run serious candidates in these races. They should also spend money on these races.

Oh, you mean like Gavin Newscum saying that he, and California Democrats are going to prevent Republicans from winning? GTFO with this junk. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) May 21, 2026

That's exactly what state AGs and Secretaries of State could theoretically do if those offices are held by Democrats.

So they plan on putting Democrats in places where they will rule against Republicans for every single election. Got it, It's called cheating. — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) May 21, 2026

This is the game plan, and they're not hiding it.

NEW: Democratic power players launch bipartisan effort to 'sabotage-proof' elections



Democracy Defenders PAC is targeting AG and secretary of state races in $15M push.https://t.co/1qZ4jTj56Q — Isabella Murray (@ibellamurray) May 21, 2026

They're putting $15 million into this effort.

But Democrats don't want voter ID. This is hilarious!

Democratic power players launch bipartisan effort to 'sabotage-proof' elections - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/7CnKoP2hAl — DaveW (@DavidWoodbc) May 21, 2026

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Correct. They don't want voter ID, and state AGs can influence and choose not to enforce voter ID laws. This would make fraud and cheating easier.

In the majority of states, the Secretary of State is also the chief election official, tasked with overseeing voter registration and voter rolls, certifying candidates and election results, testing and certifying voting equipment, training local election officials, and enforcing election laws. Attorneys General influence election laws, bring or respond to election-related lawsuits, and defend state election procedures.

When Democrats control these positions, they will invariably put their thumbs on the scales to help Democrats.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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