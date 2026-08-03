Oh, So Get a Load of the Judge Who Tossed Trump's NJ Lawsuit Over Its Voter Database

This guy is a piece of work. New Jersey finds itself in the spotlight of the election integrity battles. It follows a classic Trump moment: he gave a July primetime speech on this issue, the media claimed he was spreading lies, and then the president proved to be right. The Garden State had thousands of noncitizens on its voter rolls; about 400 of them had voted in previous elections. Both numbers should be zero. Gov. Mikie Sherrill received credit from her media circle for getting ahead of it. No, she didn’t.

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"Scott Scott Scott hold on Scott Scott Scott..." https://t.co/h5HQk3b3oJ pic.twitter.com/R3ZotjAOlf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2026

Maybe it's time for commentators and politicians to stop scoffing at people worried about noncitizens voting in US elections. https://t.co/Q7tk87Um3O — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 1, 2026

Trump revealed the details first, noting that more than 270,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. Jersey alone has 6,600 noncitizens on the rolls. That’s not possible—especially since it’s a state with automatic voter registration since 2018. Sherrill blamed Phil Murphy, said they’ll investigate, and declared they won’t share the information about the 6,600 “New Jersey citizens” with the Justice Department. Top DOJ official Harmeet Dhillon calmly said they’ll get it anyway.

Now, last Wednesday, July 31, some whack job judge, Zahid Quraishi, tossed the Trump administration’s lawsuit over access to the voter database with prejudice, and would it shock you if he’s a hard-core liberal (via NJ Globe):

A federal judge handed Gov. Mikie Sherrill and a broad coalition of voting-rights advocates a major victory Wednesday, dismissing with prejudice a Trump administration lawsuit seeking New Jersey’s complete voter-registration database, including confidential driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi granted a motion to dismiss filed by Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, who also serves as secretary of state, and rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s expansive interpretation of the Civil Rights Act of 1960. “This Court disagrees,” Quraishi wrote in his 17-page opinion. “As a threshold but dispositive matter, the State’s computerized (voter-registration list) is outside the scope of Title III’s inspection provision.” The dismissal with prejudice prevents the Justice Department from refiling the case under the same legal theory, although the Trump administration may appeal. The ruling was also a significant victory for advocacy organizations and individual voters who intervened to support New Jersey’s refusal to turn over confidential voter information. “We are grateful for the district court’s decision, which correctly found that DOJ’s demand for voters’ personal information lacked support in federal law. Every court to consider the question, now totaling seventeen district courts and a federal court of appeals, have unanimously rejected this clear federal overreach,” said Attorney General Jennifer Davenport. “We will continue to act in accordance with federal and state law and protect New Jerseyans’ privacy and people’s personal information.”

What do you expect from a jurist with this donation history? But even worse, this gobbledygook on Trump’s immigration agenda in February (via NYT):

A federal judge on Thursday said that the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey had lost its credibility and was intentionally violating immigration-related orders, the latest rebuke from a judiciary that has grown increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration. The judge, Zahid N. Quraishi, added that if the Trump administration continued to make immigration arrests under a rationale that had already been found legally unacceptable, those arrests would most likely have to be justified through sworn testimony by administration officials. That strict standard would reflect an extraordinary lack of faith in the government and would place an additional burden on it every time it made an arrest of that nature. “Efforts by the court in this district to protect detainees’ rights have been largely frustrated by the government,” Judge Quraishi wrote, saying that officials from the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey had admitted to violating more than 70 orders from judges there. He added that he would “not stand idly by and allow this intentional misconduct to go on. It ends today.”

Again, he’s a little rogue judge who has also been issuing rulings beyond their purview. Who cares what he says, to be honest. Of course, Biden nominated him because he was a Muslim. That goes double for George Soros’ network; you don’t really want to be part of that crew unless you’re working toward a post-constitutional America.

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Elections have consequences. Biden was brain-dead for four years, but he got some Looney Tunes on the bench. We must contend with that and act accordingly. This is a long war.

Again, what is New Jersey hiding here? I think you already know.

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