Colorado's Egregious Anti-Gun Law Just Went Into Effect, and Here's What It Does

Democrats rarely come out and directly enact their policies. For example, instead of a blanket ban on free speech, they collude with social media companies to censor people who were critical of, say, the COVID pandemic response and vaccines. Or they classify speech they don't like as mis/disinformation and censor it that way. In New York City, the socialists running the show won't actually walk up to buildings and seize property from homeowners and landlords—a platform Mayor Mamdani's housing advisor, Cea Weaver, believes in—instead, they'll issue onerous tax bills and other burdensome laws to justify taking your property "legally."

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In Colorado, the Democrats there are trying to ban the ownership of rifles by making it cost- and time-prohibitive to purchase one by requiring training and other hoops for would-be gun owners to jump through. On August 1, Colorado's SB 25-003 went into effect, requiring an eligibility card from a sheriff plus mandatory safety training before being allowed to purchase semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines.

As Colorado rolls out SB25-003, the state's version of an "assault weapons" ban coupled with a complex and expensive permit-to-purchase scheme, there are already people insisting I stop calling it a gun ban.



They are wrong. It absolutely is a gun ban.



Nearly every firearm that… — Rally For Our Rights (@RallyRights) July 30, 2026

The post reads, in part:

Nearly every firearm that accepts a detachable magazine is now banned from purchase in Colorado. A handful of historic long guns are exempt. Recoil-operated pistols are exempt. Bolt-action rifles are exempt. Everything else is banned unless the government gives you permission to buy one. No matter what politicians call it, at the core of every permit-to-purchase scheme is a gun ban. The guns are banned first and foremost. And they stay banned for all but the most privileged. They are banned for people who can't afford hundreds of dollars to purchase their rights back. They are banned for people who can't take multiple days off work to satisfy government requirements. They are banned for people whose local sheriff decides they shouldn't have a permit based on subjective criteria, personal bias, or arbitrary judgment.

It's a gun ban by another name, pure and simple.

It's also not really a "training" requirement.

Colorado's SB25-003 gun ban coupled with a permit-to-purchase scheme is not a "training" requirement.



In fact, there is no training at all. There are no firearms, there is no range time.



There is a classroom, and a curriculum put together by the Colorado Department of Revenue.… — Rally For Our Rights (@RallyRights) August 1, 2026

"The class must include things like victim awareness and empathy, extreme risk protection orders (red flag orders), firearm deaths associated with mental illness, along with basic education on safe handling and safe storage. It could even be argued that this law will lead to less real firearms training, not more, as gun owners will now be forced to spend that same time and money completing a state-mandated course instead of choosing the training that actually fits their needs," Rally for Our Rights posted.

Critics call it the "most egregious gun law in the country."

Colorado making history yet again!



SB3, the most egregious gun law in the country, goes into effect today.



Guns with detachable magazines can not be sold without hours of state propaganda "education" classes, self-registry & background check with sheriff's approval, & pass 90%… pic.twitter.com/y0CtTjthnS — Break The Chains Media (@BreakTheChainsM) August 1, 2026

Alicia Garcia, Director of the Colorado Federal Firearms Licensees Association, spoke to the Denver Post about this ban, too.

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I sat down with the Denver Post to discuss Colorado’s most egregious gun ban to date.



I appreciate the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/PGV250C3tu — Alicia Garcia (@boomstickbabe) August 1, 2026

Here's more from that:

On the training side, firearm instructor Alicia Garcia said she and her partner at Concealed Carry Classes of Denver have been trying to rejigger their schedule to account for the normal groups looking for ongoing training or for concealed carry permits and the people who now need these new classes. And, despite potentially reaping financial benefits from the extra work, she has philosophical problems with the requirement. Garcia has previously sued the state over its three-day waiting period for firearms. She worried the new class requirement will make people think of firearm training as a box to check, not a part of responsible gun ownership. She would rather the state fund free gun safety and de-escalation training. The prescribed curriculum also limits instructors and locks them into some “archaic” thinking around gun safety, she said. As one example, she disagreed with the mandated characterization of “accidental discharges.” There are no accidents with guns, Garcia said, only negligence around the tool and its use — a subtle but important reframing to her.

Good for speaking out.

A lawsuit was filed on September 2 of last year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It's likely this will head all the way to the Supreme Court. It is a violation of the Second Amendment, of course.

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And here's the most important part:

The new Colorado gun law(SB 3)that took effect yesterday, will do nothing to curb gun violence. Violent people who use guns ignore laws. This new law will only punish law abiding citizens, making it very difficult to lawfully purchase a firearm. — Oak Wood (@DougSmith16) August 2, 2026

That's what all gun control does.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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