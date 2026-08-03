Francesca Hong's Milwaukee Rally Proves She's a Radical (and a Hypocrite)

Find yourself a girl who looks at you like Francesca Hong looks at the scumbag who fantasizes about murdering capitalists and thinks America deserved 9/11. pic.twitter.com/sErrAIHDcH — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 2, 2026

Advertisement

Francesca Hong held a rally for supporters in Milwaukee yesterday, and despite her attempt to moderate her positions in her Fox News interview, it's clear she's anything but a moderate.

Francesca Hong rally in South MKE has filled the high school gym. Crowd announced at 1,500 people, per campaign official Tim Faust. pic.twitter.com/aVhG8elyzq — Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) August 2, 2026

Hong was joined by Ilan Omar, the Somali Congresswoman from Minnesota plagued by scandals involving her personal wealth and ties to the massive Somali welfare fraud that's plagued the state. Hong said Omar "inspires" her, which proves this writer's theory that Hong wants to turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

Democrat Francesca Hong says that Ilhan Omar — who said that America was one of the worst countries — inspires her:



"The Congresswoman has a done a phenomenal job of showing what it looks like to lead with moral conviction and courage. I'm deeply inspired.” pic.twitter.com/FjtUNWZpoJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2026

"Talk about why it's important for you to have the backing of such a polarizing figure, even though she's not from your state. Why does this matter to you to have her there and why is she important to your race?" asked News Nation host Chris Stirewalt.

"The Congresswoman has done a phenomenal job of showing what it looks like to lead with moral conviction and courage. I'm deeply inspired by the fact that the issues that she's championing for human rights, for child care, for ensuring paid leave, these are things that Americans care about all across the country," Hong replied. "And when people are polarizing not the issues but manufacturing lies about her, I think that it's important that our women and girls and kids all across the country see two strong women of color come together fighting for everyone's rights. Doesn't matter what your background, your ZIP code, or what your faith may be."

Hong was also joined by Hasan Piker, the streamer who said—among other things—that America deserved 9/11.

Piker called Wisconsin the "heart of the historical American socialist movement" and vowed to make Hong the next governor.

i am in the people’s republic of wisconsin, the heart of the historic american socialist movement. we are going to elect francesca hong as this beautiful states next governor. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 2, 2026

And Hong really likes Hasan.

Find yourself a girl who looks at you like Francesca Hong looks at the scumbag who fantasizes about murdering capitalists and thinks America deserved 9/11. pic.twitter.com/sErrAIHDcH — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 2, 2026

Despite saying she's moderated on the issues, she still campaigned with a guy who supports terrorism against the United States.

Francesca Hong two days ago: I’m “evolved” and going on Fox News because I’m acting like a moderate.



Francesca Hong today: rallying with a man who said the US deserved 9/11.



OK SURE https://t.co/F8ojig3ErA — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) August 2, 2026

She is a radical.

Hong doing a rally with Ilhan Omar right now. This is like an NFL team up 14-3 with about five mins left in the game recklessly throwing downfield. In this case the prevent defense actually would work.



Will she lose the primary? Likely not, but this play calling is risky. https://t.co/iKzOrUnSoO — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) August 2, 2026

Advertisement

This will harm her in the general election.

Comrade Hong throwing up a strong Nazi salute pic.twitter.com/PfPAKFP1Ga — RedWave (@redwaveWis) August 3, 2026

This would have disqualified any Republican.

Francesca Hong: "I don't support abolishing police (anymore because I'm running for governor)".



Also Francesca Hong: "Come to my rally with a sitting member of Congress who wants to abolish police!" https://t.co/cr8HqqCRyu — Chad Doran (@doranchad) July 31, 2026

Piker said this is the future of the Democratic Party.

“People keep asking what the future of the (Democratic) party looks like. I think it looks like who’s in this room right now,” a speaker says to loud applause at Francesca Hong rally. — Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) August 2, 2026

Scary.

She even thanked Piker and Omar.

Also, the rally showed how hypocritical Hong is. She opposes showing an ID to vote, but demanded one for those attending her rally.

Francesca Hong, the Democrat frontrunner for Wisconsin governor, required PHOTO ID for people attending her rally over the weekend.



Democrats are the biggest hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/THwvptsnIe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2026

Amazing.

Add this to the growing list of Fran Flip-Flops: @FrancescaHongWI opposes voter ID, yet she’s requiring photo ID for her event with Ilhan Omar.



You can’t make this up. https://t.co/4j6pvqiDot pic.twitter.com/11e2bdluF1 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.