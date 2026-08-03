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Francesca Hong's Milwaukee Rally Proves She's a Radical (and a Hypocrite)

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 11:30 AM
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Francesca Hong's Milwaukee Rally Proves She's a Radical (and a Hypocrite)
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
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Francesca Hong held a rally for supporters in Milwaukee yesterday, and despite her attempt to moderate her positions in her Fox News interview, it's clear she's anything but a moderate.

Hong was joined by Ilan Omar, the Somali Congresswoman from Minnesota plagued by scandals involving her personal wealth and ties to the massive Somali welfare fraud that's plagued the state. Hong said Omar "inspires" her, which proves this writer's theory that Hong wants to turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

"Talk about why it's important for you to have the backing of such a polarizing figure, even though she's not from your state. Why does this matter to you to have her there and why is she important to your race?" asked News Nation host Chris Stirewalt.

"The Congresswoman has done a phenomenal job of showing what it looks like to lead with moral conviction and courage. I'm deeply inspired by the fact that the issues that she's championing for human rights, for child care, for ensuring paid leave, these are things that Americans care about all across the country," Hong replied. "And when people are polarizing not the issues but manufacturing lies about her, I think that it's important that our women and girls and kids all across the country see two strong women of color come together fighting for everyone's rights. Doesn't matter what your background, your ZIP code, or what your faith may be."

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Hong was also joined by Hasan Piker, the streamer who said—among other things—that America deserved 9/11.

Piker called Wisconsin the "heart of the historical American socialist movement" and vowed to make Hong the next governor.

And Hong really likes Hasan.

Despite saying she's moderated on the issues, she still campaigned with a guy who supports terrorism against the United States.

She is a radical.

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This will harm her in the general election.

This would have disqualified any Republican.

Piker said this is the future of the Democratic Party.

Scary.

She even thanked Piker and Omar.

Also, the rally showed how hypocritical Hong is. She opposes showing an ID to vote, but demanded one for those attending her rally.

Amazing.

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That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | SOCIALISM | TERRORISM | VOTER ID
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