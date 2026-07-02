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Francesca Hong Sat Down With Hasan Piker, Proving She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 8:30 AM
Francesca Hong Sat Down With Hasan Piker, Proving She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The Democratic frontrunner in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race is socialist Francesca Hong. She's part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and like other Democrats, she has embraced the radical Leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

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Hong sat down with Piker despite his problematic statements that include saying the U.S. deserved 9/11 and his minimizing Hamas' use of rape against Israelis.

Here's more:

Wisconsin candidate for governor and democratic socialist Francesca Hong raised more than $57,000 ahead of a key fundraising deadline while appearing on a June 29 livestream with left-wing online commentator Hasan Piker, who critics call antisemitic and who once said America "deserved" the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Piker, who has more than 3 million followers on Twitch, is an influential but controversial figure within Democratic circles for his rhetoric on Israel and U.S. foreign policy. Hong said she does not agree with some of his past comments but argues candidates "need to show up in every space."

Two other Democrats in the governor's race said they would not join a livestream with Piker, while a third implied she also wouldn't. The other two candidates did not weigh in on their opponent's appearance with Piker.

This is unacceptable from a candidate.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

She is an extremist, just like the other DSA candidates in New York and Colorado.

Hong is also a case study in why we need to end birthright citizenship.

Hong's fellow Democrats are likely worried about her radicalism, and their unwillingness to join Piker shows they have a better read of Wisconsin voters than Hong does.

President Trump narrowly won the state in 2024, and Republicans have controlled the state legislature for more than a decade. Those same voters will not willingly elect a woman who vows to abolish prisons and turn us into East Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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