Francesca Hong Sat Down With Hasan Piker, Proving She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin

The Democratic frontrunner in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race is socialist Francesca Hong. She's part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and like other Democrats, she has embraced the radical Leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

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Hasan Piker has just raised $54,000 for Francesca Hong, DSA candidate for Wisconsin governor



The Wisconsin Democratic primary is August 11 pic.twitter.com/DL5wOqCTzd — Popstonox (@Popstonox) June 29, 2026

Hong sat down with Piker despite his problematic statements that include saying the U.S. deserved 9/11 and his minimizing Hamas' use of rape against Israelis.

Democratic candidate for governor Francesca Hong appears on stream with Hasan Piker, who has said US deserved 9/11https://t.co/MBBum8Rbpa via @hopekarnopp — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) June 30, 2026

Here's more:

Wisconsin candidate for governor and democratic socialist Francesca Hong raised more than $57,000 ahead of a key fundraising deadline while appearing on a June 29 livestream with left-wing online commentator Hasan Piker, who critics call antisemitic and who once said America "deserved" the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Piker, who has more than 3 million followers on Twitch, is an influential but controversial figure within Democratic circles for his rhetoric on Israel and U.S. foreign policy. Hong said she does not agree with some of his past comments but argues candidates "need to show up in every space." Two other Democrats in the governor's race said they would not join a livestream with Piker, while a third implied she also wouldn't. The other two candidates did not weigh in on their opponent's appearance with Piker.

This is unacceptable from a candidate.

Hong appears with someone who said we ‘deserved 9/11,’ praised terrorists, & said, ‘It doesn’t matter if rapes happened on Oct 7th. If the other Democratic candidates for governor won’t denounce those statements, they’re sending a clear message that this kind of extremism is… https://t.co/hd6ghkbEU8 — Brian Schimming (@BrianSchimming) June 30, 2026

She is an extremist, just like the other DSA candidates in New York and Colorado.

Hong is also a case study in why we need to end birthright citizenship.

Francesca Hong was born to non-citizen immigrants. In other words, she has citizenship in the U.S. because she was born here when her parents were on student visas. And now she is running as a socialist in order to dismantle the American way of life.



Tell me more about how this… https://t.co/pGzI3X9hFN — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 1, 2026

Hong's fellow Democrats are likely worried about her radicalism, and their unwillingness to join Piker shows they have a better read of Wisconsin voters than Hong does.

President Trump narrowly won the state in 2024, and Republicans have controlled the state legislature for more than a decade. Those same voters will not willingly elect a woman who vows to abolish prisons and turn us into East Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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