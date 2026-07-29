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These Endorsements Prove Francesca Hong Wants to Turn Wisconsin Into East Minnesota

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 4:30 PM July 29, 2026 4:30 PM
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These Endorsements Prove Francesca Hong Wants to Turn Wisconsin Into East Minnesota
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If it wasn't bad enough that Francesca Hong joined Hasan Piker, the man who said America deserved 9/11, on his podcast—raising more than $50,000 for her campaign from the appearance—she's racked up two more endorsements that show she plans to take Wisconsin down the same path as its neighbor, Minnesota.

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Both Omar Fateh, the radical socialist Islamist who was rejected as Minneapolis mayor and Ilhan Omar both endorsed Hong.

Fateh waved the Somali flag and pledged allegiance to the Islamic nation last September.

The hammer and sickle.

She's doing great, isn't she?

Don't Minnesota our Wisconsin.

Also, the endorsement misspelled "Wisconsin."

But that's not all. On Sunday, Hong is holding a "We Make Better Possible" rally in Milwaukee with Ilhan Omar and "other special guests."

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Incredible. Omar is one of the most corrupt members of Congress.

It's an indication that Hong will allow fraud, massive spending, and crime to take over our cities.

The Democrats do not like Hong's chances on this. They pushed David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive, to get back into the race to try and stop Hong. It won't and she's currently 30 points ahead of Crowley and Barnes in the primary polls.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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