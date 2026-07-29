These Endorsements Prove Francesca Hong Wants to Turn Wisconsin Into East Minnesota

If it wasn't bad enough that Francesca Hong joined Hasan Piker, the man who said America deserved 9/11, on his podcast—raising more than $50,000 for her campaign from the appearance—she's racked up two more endorsements that show she plans to take Wisconsin down the same path as its neighbor, Minnesota.

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Both Omar Fateh, the radical socialist Islamist who was rejected as Minneapolis mayor and Ilhan Omar both endorsed Hong.

Minnesota State Sen. @OmarFatehMN helped build a people-powered movement in Minneapolis. Now he's standing with ours in Wisconsin. Honored to have his endorsement in the fight for a Midwest that puts working people first! pic.twitter.com/UGNSNQjRZM — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) July 28, 2026

Fateh waved the Somali flag and pledged allegiance to the Islamic nation last September.

What foreign flag will you be waving, Franny? https://t.co/kHMFMRfI9q — Dr. Martha Pocan (@DrSasshole) July 28, 2026

The hammer and sickle.

He’s a fraud and scammer.



First Hasan Piker, now this f’kn loser. — paradise lost (@asc5455) July 29, 2026

She's doing great, isn't she?

So the guy Minneapolis thought was too crazy to elect as mayor is now endorsing Francesca Hong?



We always say, “Don’t Minnesota our Wisconsin.” But this is worse because even Minneapolis rejected him. https://t.co/87k5dwQEBP — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

Don't Minnesota our Wisconsin.

Also, the endorsement misspelled "Wisconsin."

This graphic has us wondering if it was made at the Quality “Learing” Center.



“Wisconsn.” https://t.co/SrWrMQVotZ — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 28, 2026

But that's not all. On Sunday, Hong is holding a "We Make Better Possible" rally in Milwaukee with Ilhan Omar and "other special guests."

Mark your calendars for this Sunday!



The We Make Better Possible rally tour is coming to Milwaukee, and we'll be joined by Rep. @IlhanMN and a few other special guests.



Event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and location will be shared on the day of the event. Hope to see you 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/hm2kDk4SUJ — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) July 28, 2026

Incredible. Omar is one of the most corrupt members of Congress.

Inviting one of the most corrupt representatives in Congress is not a good look. But maybe it is for you. — Minnesnowta 🇺🇲 (@snowta) July 29, 2026

It's an indication that Hong will allow fraud, massive spending, and crime to take over our cities.

Do people in Wisconsin really want to abolish police, borders, prisons, the Senate, the Presidency, etc.???



If one of these DSA nutters wins a statewide race, we may need to proceed with splitting the country. — AttorneyInvestor (@AttorneyInvest1) July 28, 2026

The Democrats do not like Hong's chances on this. They pushed David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive, to get back into the race to try and stop Hong. It won't and she's currently 30 points ahead of Crowley and Barnes in the primary polls.