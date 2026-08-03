Ro Khanna Was Asked About Democrats' Antisemitism Problem. Wait Until You Hear His Response.

Democrats have an antisemitism problem. The other day, a poll of Democratic voters showed they were not only enthusiastic about nominating communists, but also about any candidate that would defund Israel. As Scott Jennings said, "So Democrats want socialists who hate the Jews, is how I'm reading this." He's right, of course.

Advertisement

Democrats refused to pick Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024 because Shapiro, who is Jewish, had ties to Israel. A CNN commentator also said Democrat voters would be more likely to support someone like Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is also Jewish, because he "may not read as Jewish as Josh Shapiro does."

Yikes.

In Michigan, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed even realized he had to pretend to care about Jewish voters, saying back in July that he respected Judaism and Jews. Ro Khanna, who has backed El-Sayed, was asked about the Democrats' antisemitism problem. Watch how he ignored the question entirely.

Reporter: “Democrats are grappling with accusations of antisemitism, what is your message to Jewish voters?”



Ro Khanna: “I’ll tell you why Abdul El-Sayed is winning, he’s winning because he’s for free healthcare” pic.twitter.com/IBSpLIq9Gh — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 2, 2026

"Your party is grappling with accusations of antisemitism from statements, from candidates," said host Shannon Bream. "What is your message to American Jewish voters about what they can expect from your party?"

"I'll tell you why Abdul is winning: he's winning because he's for free healthcare for Americans, and healthcare for all," replied Khanna. "He's winning because he doesn't believe in money in politics, and these super PACs that are spending millions of dollars. And he's winning because he thinks that billionaires in places like in my district should be paying fair tax, just like teachers and nurses pay."

So, in short, Jews can expect nothing from Democrats.

Actually, scratch that. They can be expected to be excluded from civic service, like New York's Jewish lawyers, who were all passed over for appointments to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Judicial Appointments committee.

Every Dem position, argument and talking point is based on a lie. There's no such thing as "free healthcare". — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) August 2, 2026

And they'll deny healthcare to their political opponents, so it's not a right, either. Remember what they said about the unvaccinated during COVID.

I don’t want my healthcare in the hands of Jihadists — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) August 2, 2026

Nope. Neither do we.

@RoKhanna, let me deflect because I'm guilty of being an antisemitic ahole. — Ken Brisnehan (@KBrisnehan) August 2, 2026

All deflection.

Ro Khanna isn't answering the question because he knows antisemitism is rising in the Democratic party https://t.co/HNBVk0BIWq — 🪷 A Harris Democrat✊🏾 (@sephius1999) August 2, 2026

The Islamist commies taking over the Democratic Party are very antisemitic.

And you wonder why Jewish voters are either politically homeless or saying they will vote Republican. No need to look any further when mfs like this are being one of the faces of the party. https://t.co/39czUsHcJI — jae. (@jae___x2) August 2, 2026

Advertisement

How any Jewish voter can vote for Democrats at this point is baffling.

I can't believe he's doing this after getting egg all over his dumba** face by being the chief Graham Platner booster https://t.co/7nI2Hrzogc — Bird on Fire 🔥 (@nobodyknows2322) August 2, 2026

Khanna doesn't care. All he cares about is power and electing Democrats to destroy America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.