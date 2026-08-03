This Story About a 'Trans' Funeral Director in Texas Is Insane

This story out of Houston, Texas is wild. Last June, 78-year-old Lawrence Gammon was found dead in his home after a family requested a welfare check. Gammon died of natural causes, and with no family locally, they hired a funeral home—Community Funeral Home—to take care of Gammon's remains.

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What happened, however, was far from a funeral. The funeral director, Michael Green, was not only unlicensed and identifies as transgender, but Green tried to steal Gammon's $2.2 million estate by filing a false will claiming to be Gammon's common-law wife. Green falsified the death certificate to open an "Estate of Lawrence E. Gammon" account and stole Gammon's cars and house.

On top of that, when authorities raided the funeral home in November 2025, they found human organs and cremated remains dating back to 2023, including Gammon's. Gammon's family had never heard of Green.

🚨#BREAKING: A bizarre story is unfolding in Houston TX where a transgender MAN "funeral director" is accused of stealing a dead man's ENTIRE $2.2 MILLION estate by forging a will and claiming to be the WIFE he never had.



Then investigators say they found HUMAN ORGANS in a Home… pic.twitter.com/jYFAJ0VOix — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 2, 2026

Here's more:

Gammon’s out-of-state family, after learning of his death through the welfare check they requested from police, contacted Green for funeral services and provided personal information over email, according to records. One of the family members told Houston PD he had “no idea Defendant used this information for fraud,” records state. Within weeks of Gammon’s death, records show Green allegedly filed a fraudulent last will and testament claiming to be Gammon’s common-law spouse — and sole heir to his entire estate. “Her loyalty and companionship during those times of vulnerability only deepened my gratitude and reinforced my desire to ensure her well-being after my passing,” the alleged fraudulent document reads. But Adam Brodrick, the chief of consumer fraud at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said the two had no connection before his death. While pretending to be his widow, Green allegedly stole Gammon’s three vehicles, his home on Tottenham Drive, and nearly $2.2 million from his bank accounts, according to records.

Green now faces five felony charges, including theft, forgery, and tampering with government records.

When Green left court, he told reporters, "I'm a celebrity," and then said the organs found in his funeral home "were for you to eat for lunch."

Sick.

I think it's getting clearer how demented these "marginalized" fellows really are. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) August 2, 2026

Very demented.

It's almost as if letting people pretend to be things they aren't is a slippery slope and and idea 🤔 — Avery Atlas (@atlasmedia411) August 2, 2026

A very bad idea.

I already know the replies. ‘Hateful.’ ‘Transphobic.’ Save it.



You only call it hate because you hate the truth.



A man who believes he can become a woman simply by declaring it shouldn’t surprise anyone when he also decides he can become a licensed funeral director, a… https://t.co/zBBxU3w6OW — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) August 2, 2026

Green hoodwinked many families and tried to steal Gammon's estate.

Green was released after posting an $800,000 bond. His next court date is set for sometime in early September.

Prosecutors believe there are likely more victims and are urging anyone to come forward with information.

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