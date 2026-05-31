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Tipsheet

WI Democrat Francesca Hong Is Planning to Stream Hasan Piker As She Campaigns for Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 31, 2026 10:00 AM
WI Democrat Francesca Hong Is Planning to Stream Hasan Piker As She Campaigns for Governor
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Things just keep getting worse for Wisconsin Democrats. Their frontrunner for governor, socialist radical Francesca Hong, is on the record wanting to defund the police, use the Wisconsin National Guard to arrest ICE agents in the state, and now said she wants to abolish prisons while promising to deliver 'public safety.'

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Now Hong is joining the unofficial spokesman of the Democratic Party, Hasan Piker, for a live stream. Like Hong, Piker is a socialist. He's also an antisemite who hates America. Piker has said we deserved what happened on 9/11, cheered the Hamas rapes of Israeli women during the October 7 terror attack, and praised other Islamic terrorists like Hezbollah. He also shocked his dog on a livestream.

But that doesn't seem to bother Hong.

Here's more:

Piker’s past statements have included explicit support for groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. He has said he has “no single issue with Hezbollah as a form of militancy trying to incur penalties on the genocidal state of Israel” and described Hamas as “a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state” of Israel. On the documented sexual violence during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attacks, he stated, “It doesn’t matter if rape happened on October 7th. It doesn’t change the dynamic for me.” He has also faced renewed criticism for older comments stating America “deserved” the 9/11 attacks and for declaring he has “no ounce of patriotism in my heart.”

The collaboration arrives as Hong continues to navigate fallout from her own radical positions. She recently told a crowd she envisions “a perfect world” without prisons because “we all see the humanity in one another and then we know nobody’s disposable.” Hong has also faced criticism for resurfaced comments supporting the abolition of police departments and for suggesting the Wisconsin National Guard could be used to arrest ICE agents enforcing federal immigration law.

Piker’s partnership with Hong should be a wake-up call for moderates and center-right voters currently tuned out of the November election. Combined with his legal troubles and history of anti-Semitic, anti-American statements, it provides a stark illustration of the ideological company leading voices in Wisconsin’s Democrat primary keep. While the stream may energize Hong’s online base, it offers fresh evidence for critics who argue that Hong’s positions and association with Piker place her far outside the mainstream.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN
At least Hong isn't playing the Abigail Spanberger card, and pretending to be moderate before getting into office.

Wisconsin voters will be turned off by this. President Trump won the state in 2024 and in 2016.

"I know this sounds bonkers but it’s all on video and these aren’t isolated incidents.This is the company the modern @WisDems keep," Bott wrote.

Yes, it is. The Wisconsin Democrats, or at least their frontrunner for governor, embrace the violent, antisemitic rhetoric of Hasan Piker. Hong will not be a governor for all of Wisconsin; she will be a governor for the far-left radicals who want to turn the state into East Minnesota.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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