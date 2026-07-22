Tom Tiffany Comes Out Swinging Against Socialist Hong, and the Polls Favor Him to Win in November

Earlier today, we reported that Francesca Hong launched her first bad attack ad against Tom Tiffany. Among other things, she called Tiffany a "pedophile protector" when it was Hong who voted against punishing child grooming and for allowing schools to hide teacher sexual misconduct.

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Democrats are clearly sour on Hong's chances to win the general election. They put their hopes on current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez right before her campaign imploded last week. Then the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) pulled David Crowley back into the race after he dropped out about three weeks ago. Crowley dutifully complied, earned an endorsement from Gov. Tony Evers, and ... promptly ended up in dead last in almost every poll.

Tiffany, for his part, is taking Hong seriously. All Republicans should, even if it seems like her radical agenda will turn off Wisconsin voters who picked President Trump in 2016 and again in 2024. He's come out swinging, hammering Hong for her rubbing elbows with the radical, pro-Islam, anti-American streamer Hasan Piker, and for her support of communist policies like abolishing the police.

🚨Not only did @FrancescaHongWI use Hasan Piker’s platform to raise money, she also accepted $7,000 from him.



Mao Zedong was responsible for the deaths of at least 40 million people.



Wisconsin doesn’t need Mao-inspired Chinese communism. We need common sense. https://t.co/Ki2gxu3fyh pic.twitter.com/Wex6p7IX1y — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 20, 2026

The funny part is, the WisDems agree with Hong, which is what makes them a) dangerous and b) hypocrites.

Wisconsin Democrats are in chaos over a socialist who:

-Called to abolish the police and prisons

-Opposed making child grooming a felony



Yet @WisDems adopted resolutions to:

-Abolish ICE

-End school choice

-Protect sex-change surgeries for minors



It's all the same crazy. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 21, 2026

It's all the same crazy. Hong is at least honest enough to say what she believes out loud, although she omitted her radical agenda from her first campaign ad.

And the polls are already favoring Tiffany, showing he has a small lead over Hong before the primaries on August 11.

🚨GOP FLIP INCOMING: Republicans lead by over 2% in Wisconsin's governor race.



Wisconsin - 2026 Governor

🟥Tom Tiffany 43.8% (+2.2)

🟦Francesca Hong 41.7%



Polling average via @Pollsmax.



Francesca Hong has become the Democratic frontrunner, and compared to her primary… pic.twitter.com/dB9jsEsEyW — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) July 21, 2026

Republicans know this, too, and threw $2.2 million into making Hong the nominee. This writer is seriously considering crossing over to vote for Hong in the closed Democratic primary next month just to help cement her nomination.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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