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Tipsheet

Tom Tiffany Comes Out Swinging Against Socialist Hong, and the Polls Favor Him to Win in November

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 2:00 PM
Tom Tiffany Comes Out Swinging Against Socialist Hong, and the Polls Favor Him to Win in November
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Earlier today, we reported that Francesca Hong launched her first bad attack ad against Tom Tiffany. Among other things, she called Tiffany a "pedophile protector" when it was Hong who voted against punishing child grooming and for allowing schools to hide teacher sexual misconduct.

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Democrats are clearly sour on Hong's chances to win the general election. They put their hopes on current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez right before her campaign imploded last week. Then the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) pulled David Crowley back into the race after he dropped out about three weeks ago. Crowley dutifully complied, earned an endorsement from Gov. Tony Evers, and ... promptly ended up in dead last in almost every poll.

Tiffany, for his part, is taking Hong seriously. All Republicans should, even if it seems like her radical agenda will turn off Wisconsin voters who picked President Trump in 2016 and again in 2024. He's come out swinging, hammering Hong for her rubbing elbows with the radical, pro-Islam, anti-American streamer Hasan Piker, and for her support of communist policies like abolishing the police.

The funny part is, the WisDems agree with Hong, which is what makes them a) dangerous and b) hypocrites.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP POLLING WISCONSIN

It's all the same crazy. Hong is at least honest enough to say what she believes out loud, although she omitted her radical agenda from her first campaign ad.

And the polls are already favoring Tiffany, showing he has a small lead over Hong before the primaries on August 11.

Republicans know this, too, and threw $2.2 million into making Hong the nominee. This writer is seriously considering crossing over to vote for Hong in the closed Democratic primary next month just to help cement her nomination.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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