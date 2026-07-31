Democrat David Jolly Thinks 'Trans' Athletes Have More Constitutional Rights Than Girls

David Jolly, a Democrat running to replace Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was once a Republican. Now he's a radical Leftist who supports gun control, will undo agreements that allow local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, and thinks Florida was a terrible state that ignored the liar Anthony Fauci on COVID. Jolly was also endorsed by the Florida LGBTQ+ Democrat Caucus.

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That signals that Jolly would undo all the common-sense legislation passed by Republicans that protect children and girls' in the state.

Jolly joined Charlie Sykes, another former conservative who was wrecked by Trump Derangement Syndrome, to say that boys have a Constitutional right to play in girls' sports.

HOW IS THIS REAL



Florida Gov candidate David Jolly (D) suggests boys have a constitutional right to play on girl’s sports teams:



“Their constitutional rights… It’s pretty disgusting what we’ve seen from Republicans on this..”



“Be supportive of them and allow them to play in… pic.twitter.com/jRKrNs409K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

"We're either wrestling trying to resolve it on behalf of all Americans, their fundamental and Constitutional rights, their respect and their dignity, or you're working to humiliate them," Jolly said. "And I think it's been pretty disgusting what we've seen from Republicans in the past several years on this. Look, I don't think we need to knock down that youth soccer player who is working with their family and their doctor on whatever their current, you know, crisis is personally. I think it can be supportive of them, allowing them to play in youth sports."

The use of the word "crisis" is a perfect, and Freudian, slip. There are no trans kids. No one is trying to humiliate them. We're trying to protect girls. Remember when Democrats pretended they were the champion of women?

This guy used ti say he was a conservative. Charlie Crist vibes here. — T’om (@mwjrules) July 31, 2026

He was another one broken by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Where does this delusion come from?



What Kool-Aid are they drinking? — The Liquortarian (@Quibblicious) July 30, 2026

It's because they oppose Republicans and Trump. As this writer has said repeatedly, if President Trump announced a cure for cancer today, Democrats would go to court to block its use and attack patients who took it.

SHORTER: Notice how he doesn't say "girls sports" he says "youth sports" bc he's a f****ng coward willing to commit a blatant lie of omission on camera. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) July 30, 2026

Much like they changed "global warming" to "climate change," calling it "youth sports" eliminates girls and their ability to fairly compete in sports.

It's inherently anti-girl and misogynistic.

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democrats are insane https://t.co/mwzGQiTN08 — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) July 30, 2026

Yes.

By using this logic, democrats can also argue that men have a constitutional right to be in the women’s locker/changing room and bathrooms.



These people are delusional. https://t.co/9yQW7DhlLA — 🇺🇸 Wukune 🇺🇸 (@wukune) July 30, 2026

The Democrats believe the things they like are rights, including men in women's locker rooms and boys in girls' sports. The things they don't like, such as guns and conservative speech, are not rights and subject to regulation, censorship, and restriction.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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