These Dems Really Don't Want Kamala Harris to Run

She’s making moves, and while we couldn’t care less because our candidates for the next presidential election are clearly better, former Vice President Kamala Harris is probably considering another run at the White House. This comes after two disastrous attempts: one that didn’t even reach the Iowa Caucuses, and a second, chaotic 100-something day campaign that spent over $1 billion but was ultimately crushed by Trump and the GOP. Harris lost in every swing state. It’s not because of misogyny or racism. Harris just isn’t cut out for it. She hates making tough decisions or being put in a situation where that’s the case, so what are you even doing, lady?

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But she’s asking Zohran Mamdani for guidance on the Israel issue, which is simple: you need to become a seething, genocidal antisemite, Ms. Harris. While the rumors are swirling, former Biden aides and allies are already trying to suffocate them with a pillow before things get out of hand (via ABC News):

ABC News spoke with more than 15 former donors, fundraisers, campaign aides, Biden White House staffers and current advisers about Harris running again, some of whom asked not to be named to be able to speak freely. A source familiar with Harris' thinking told ABC News that she's considering all options, but hasn't begun explicitly deliberating on a run with her team. […] An influential California donor and early Harris supporter told ABC News, "I have not heard one person suggest it would be good for anything if she ran. ... We are looking for someone who is fresh and not imposed on the voters. We understood we were stuck with the situation last time, but this is not the case going forward." […] "I think the electorate is going to be extremely hungry for a new, fresh, younger voice with a different perspective, and who can effectively articulate an agenda for the future. ... I don't believe that Kamala is the right person for this moment by any stretch of your imagination," said a fundraiser who raised money for Harris' 2024 run. A longtime Democratic donor who raised money for Harris' 2020 presidential campaign told ABC News, "I really have not heard anybody say that they want her to run. In fact, it's the opposite." "I really think that anyone who became the nominee after Biden dropped out would have raised a ton of money. ... I don't know a lot of at least big donors who were like, 'I feel really great about putting this money in for her.' It was just, she was the top of the ticket," the donor added. One Harris 2020 fundraiser who was involved with her 2024 run said, "For somebody who wants to have a future political career, she has done nothing ... to maintain any relationships with anybody that I'm aware of ... that were her big donors. We're now two years into it, and I don't know anybody's even got a thank you note."

Of course, some ex-Biden aides don’t want this to happen either (via The Hill):

A former Biden administration aide said Tuesday he doesn’t believe former Vice President Kamala Harris would have much of a chance at winning the White House in 2028 if she runs again. During an interview on Fox News’s “America Reports,” Michael LaRosa, former first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, told host Gillian Turner that voters “are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at-bat.” The conversation started because of a New York Magazine article, which identified Harris as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Minyon Moore, a Democratic strategist, said to the outlet, “She’s been listening to the American people and really trying to figure out what’s impacting them and how she can be of service to them.” LaRosa pushed back on this directly, arguing that Harris has decades of political experience and needs to instead “start leading.” He added that voters want a new presidential candidate.

And let’s not forget that Kamala haggled with Joe for an endorsement, and they’re a family that Democrats also want to disappear into the ether. Meanwhile, Democrats are beyond unpopular, especially with men and Independents; their brand is toxic, they're broke, and they're facing a socialist insurgency from within.

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