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Byron Donalds Slams Dem David Jolly As 'Fundamentally Out of Touch' After Radical LGBTQ Endorsement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 11:50 AM
Byron Donalds Slams Dem David Jolly As 'Fundamentally Out of Touch' After Radical LGBTQ Endorsement
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being term-limited out of office, voters have a very clear choice: they can continue down the sensible, small-government conservative path or let Democrats undo all the good work DeSantis and Florida Republicans have done.

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Democrats are running David Jolly, and he stands in direct opposition to everything Republicans have built in Florida. Jolly has vowed to undo agreements that allow local law enforcement to work with ICE and Border Patrol, and he supports extreme gun-control legislation that would strip Floridians of their Second Amendment rights.

Now, Jolly has secured the endorsement of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democrat Caucus, signaling that he would undo all the common-sense legislation passed by Republicans to protect women and girls in the Sunshine State. In reporting on the endorsement, Politico said Jolly gives Florida's LGBTQ+ Democrats 'hope.'

Here's more:

For the candidates they did endorse, the group picked from across the Democratic spectrum. Kristen Browde, the caucus president, told Playbook the selections were not just about who they thought was committed to LGBTQ rights but also who they thought had a shot at winning.

The group agreed to back former Rep. David Jolly, who has been a Democrat since last year but consolidated support early, over state Rep. Dotie Joseph, who has a consistent Democratic legislative record but got into the race late. 

"It was astonishingly consensus-driven," Browde said. “I expected, frankly, there to be more back and forth among the more progressive and the more traditional wings. There was none of that.”

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2026 ELECTIONS FLORIDA RON DESANTIS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democrat Caucus has a radical agenda, including on 'trans rights.' The group wants to lift the state's ban on gender mutilation procedures for minors, with their opposition dating back to at least 2022.

They also want to allow men to use women's and girls' restrooms in schools and in publicly owned facilities.

The group said the law 'unfairly' targeted transgender persons.

"This is a real infringement on access to bathrooms, particularly for the transgender community that we know is likely to be targeted under this law," said Jon Harris Maurer, Public Policy Director for Equality Florida.

The group also wants men and boys to be able to play in women's and girls' sports, saying they simply want to 'play sports with their peers.'

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Jolly welcomed this endorsement in a Facebook post, calling it a 'special honor.'

That post read:

Since launching our campaign a year ago, we have worked to give voice to all communities throughout Florida. Laura and I have also built beautiful new friendships and allies along the way.

It makes it a special honor to receive the endorsement of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus this weekend. We believe in a state where everyone's rights are protected and their dignity is celebrated, regardless of the color of your skin, where you were born, who you love, or who you worship.

Be part of it. Join the Jolly-Graham campaign today.

Republican Byron Donalds and his War Room X account have absolutely hammered Jolly on these issues, pointing out the Democrats' obsessive love of 'trans kids.'

Byron War Room called the Florida Democrats 'radical' and said they are "absolutely insane and completely out of step with Florida voters."

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He also noted that Jolly called laws protecting children from gender mutilation procedures 'draconian.'

In a statement to Townhall, Byron Donalds said the Florida LGBTQ Democrat Caucus endorsement shows Jolly's moderate facade is just that.

“David Jolly is fundamentally out of touch with Florida voters who do not support men in girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and sex-change operations for minors," Donalds said. "This is just the latest proof that Jolly’s moderate persona is a hoax — he’s 100% onboard with the radical left and would govern as such.”

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