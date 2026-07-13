Byron Donalds Slams Dem David Jolly As 'Fundamentally Out of Touch' After Radical LGBTQ Endorsement

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being term-limited out of office, voters have a very clear choice: they can continue down the sensible, small-government conservative path or let Democrats undo all the good work DeSantis and Florida Republicans have done.

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Democrats are running David Jolly, and he stands in direct opposition to everything Republicans have built in Florida. Jolly has vowed to undo agreements that allow local law enforcement to work with ICE and Border Patrol, and he supports extreme gun-control legislation that would strip Floridians of their Second Amendment rights.

Now, Jolly has secured the endorsement of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democrat Caucus, signaling that he would undo all the common-sense legislation passed by Republicans to protect women and girls in the Sunshine State. In reporting on the endorsement, Politico said Jolly gives Florida's LGBTQ+ Democrats 'hope.'

Here's more:

For the candidates they did endorse, the group picked from across the Democratic spectrum. Kristen Browde, the caucus president, told Playbook the selections were not just about who they thought was committed to LGBTQ rights but also who they thought had a shot at winning. The group agreed to back former Rep. David Jolly, who has been a Democrat since last year but consolidated support early, over state Rep. Dotie Joseph, who has a consistent Democratic legislative record but got into the race late. "It was astonishingly consensus-driven," Browde said. “I expected, frankly, there to be more back and forth among the more progressive and the more traditional wings. There was none of that.”

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democrat Caucus has a radical agenda, including on 'trans rights.' The group wants to lift the state's ban on gender mutilation procedures for minors, with their opposition dating back to at least 2022.

On Aug 5, Florida’s medical board is meeting to decide whether to forcibly detransition all trans youth and ban coverage of gender-affirming care from FL Medicaid.



Where: Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport in Fort Lauderdale, FL



When: 8AM EST, all day meeting



Thread of action: — Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@lgbtqdems) July 29, 2022

They also want to allow men to use women's and girls' restrooms in schools and in publicly owned facilities.

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The group said the law 'unfairly' targeted transgender persons.

"This is a real infringement on access to bathrooms, particularly for the transgender community that we know is likely to be targeted under this law," said Jon Harris Maurer, Public Policy Director for Equality Florida.

The group also wants men and boys to be able to play in women's and girls' sports, saying they simply want to 'play sports with their peers.'

Trans youth just want to play sports with their peers, and Florida schools have had policies in place for nearly a decade with no issues. We're working with our partner @equalityfl to #LetKidsPlay. Will you send an email to stop this attack on trans youth? https://t.co/HVLWcUXhZu pic.twitter.com/ElREbFEE9v — Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@lgbtqdems) March 21, 2021

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Jolly welcomed this endorsement in a Facebook post, calling it a 'special honor.'

That post read:

Since launching our campaign a year ago, we have worked to give voice to all communities throughout Florida. Laura and I have also built beautiful new friendships and allies along the way. It makes it a special honor to receive the endorsement of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus this weekend. We believe in a state where everyone's rights are protected and their dignity is celebrated, regardless of the color of your skin, where you were born, who you love, or who you worship. Be part of it. Join the Jolly-Graham campaign today.

Republican Byron Donalds and his War Room X account have absolutely hammered Jolly on these issues, pointing out the Democrats' obsessive love of 'trans kids.'

David Jolly’s “unified Democrat party” loves “trans kids” pic.twitter.com/R7oGw68XZW — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) March 10, 2026

Byron War Room called the Florida Democrats 'radical' and said they are "absolutely insane and completely out of step with Florida voters."

He’s just like David Jolly, who openly advocates for sex-change operations for what he calls "trans youth."



The radical Democrats are absolutely insane and completely out of step with Florida voters. https://t.co/YNLYjAuPQ1 — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) December 11, 2025

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He also noted that Jolly called laws protecting children from gender mutilation procedures 'draconian.'

🚨🚨🚨SICK David Jolly advocates for sex-change operations for what he calls “trans youth” and labels common-sense legislation that says you can’t chop off the private parts of minors “draconian.” pic.twitter.com/dun7MRS0tm — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) October 23, 2025

In a statement to Townhall, Byron Donalds said the Florida LGBTQ Democrat Caucus endorsement shows Jolly's moderate facade is just that.

“David Jolly is fundamentally out of touch with Florida voters who do not support men in girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and sex-change operations for minors," Donalds said. "This is just the latest proof that Jolly’s moderate persona is a hoax — he’s 100% onboard with the radical left and would govern as such.”

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