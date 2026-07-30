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Trump-Deranged David Jolly Is Hoping to Say This on Election Night. He Likely Won't.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 30, 2026 6:30 PM
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Trump-Deranged David Jolly Is Hoping to Say This on Election Night. He Likely Won't.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly couldn’t handle Donald Trump’s rise within the GOP. That’s why he’s switched parties and become just as insane as the many talking heads on CNN and MSNBC, or MS Now, whatever that trash liberal network with low ratings calls itself now. He’s running for governor, and his Republican opponent is likely going to be Rep. Byron Donalds

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In line with his new political stance, Jolly did a podcast with former MSNBC host Joy Reid, because naturally, right, and humiliated himself. The guy knows he’s walking into a trap, right? Anyway, here are the four cringiest moments during the interview, with Jolly hoping to say, “stand up and say to the world, on behalf of Florida, we apologize.”

He also seemed to agree with Reid that Florida was a terrible state that ignored the COVID panic peddlers regarding cruise ship regulations during the pandemic. The irony is that, of all people, one of Ron DeSantis’s biggest defenders on this matter is Bill Maher, who has noted numerous times that, unlike New York’s Cuomo, DeSantis read all the scientific literature out there about this and handled COVID better than New York, which had so many people die that they lost a congressional seat. 

Reid also lamented that Donalds is likely going to do well with black Florida voters, because the projected Democratic gubernatorial ticket is very white:

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Also, what does this even mean?

The only thing Florida should be apologizing for is ever electing far-left David Jolly to Congress. Electing Jolly again would erase years of conservative success, undo the progress we've made under Republican leadership, and make Floridians' lives harder,” said Gates McGavick, Communications Director for the Byron Donalds for Governor campaign, in a press release. 

The good news is that Jolly won’t be governor, so that ‘apology’ isn’t going to happen—ever. 

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News Topics BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON DESANTIS
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