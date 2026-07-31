Nasty Woman Alert: Sophie Cunningham Fans Reveal What the Seattle Storm Co-Owner Said to Them

For those wondering why the WNBA isn’t more relevant, here’s why. It’s a joke of a league, filled with woke activists and ownership more interested in pushing an exclusionary agenda. The media attention it’s getting now isn’t positive. No one’s talking about the players—it’s about transgender issues and owners losing it over two sixteen-year-olds who support excluding men from women’s sports.

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BREAKING: The identity of the man that berated the two teenage female Sophie Cunningham supporters at the Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever game is Marco Esquivel.



Esquivel is a Nordstrom corporate employee in Seattle.



His LinkedIn is no longer active. @Nordstrom, will you… pic.twitter.com/qJPtZl7QM4 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 30, 2026

Two girls, sporting XX-XY Athletics gear, which supports women’s sports and is very much aligned with what Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham said on the subject, were harassed and felt unwelcome at the Climate Change Arena during the Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm this week. Co-Owner of the Storm, Celeste Keaton, went berserk, prompting an apology from the team, a fine, and a suspension for the next five home games. If that opinion, which is supported by the overwhelming majority of the American people, to the tune of 70+ percent, triggers you, you need to do something else, lady. Sports isn’t your thing.

The WNBA has confirmed to me that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended from attending the team's next five home games and has been fined. https://t.co/0jaSjUmMbn — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 30, 2026

The girls, Ahnaleigh Wilson and her friend, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke about their encounter with Keaton and other Storm fans, many of whom tried to lean away from the girls, as if they were infected with COVID. The girls thought she was going to be nice, and then tore into them, saying she hopes God forgives them, and later calling them “f**king insane.” The clip was posted by Brandi Kruse:

I've been asked for this video by various outlets. Anyone is free to use it. Here you go. This is Ahnaleigh Wilson and her friend (prefers not to be named) explaining to me what Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton said to them. pic.twitter.com/246r4yVwIC — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

She later told them to “stop this s**t,” and “I hope God can save you.”

No one around them spoke up for them, because that’s the Left. They’re cruel and unusual beings. Ahnaleigh has endured mean comments online, but she was visibly upset when this kerfuffle erupted.

Another Storm fan told the girls that Cunningham wasn’t speaking for women, which, again, shows the insufferable arrogance of these people. They were trying to have a good time, enjoy the game, and support Cunningham. They were rooting for both teams. They later describe the whole experience as “disappointing.”

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Girls, keep doing your thing, but you’ve learned a valuable lesson: this is the Left. They will make you care. They will strive to create situations where you will be forced to make a choice, which is anti-American and insane.

I shall paraphrase John H. Bryan, a civil rights lawyer here: Our rights do not end when your fear begins—in this case, when you have differing views; freedom is scary—deal with it.

These two girls were also with me. I was dealing with the verbal assault on the other girls still and I wasn’t there to witness this at the end of the game. Awful excuse for a “man.” https://t.co/X91irJOVMC — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

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