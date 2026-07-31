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Check Out the New Mansion Kamala Harris Just Bought

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 8:30 AM
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Check Out the New Mansion Kamala Harris Just Bought
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

As she mulls another run for president, Kamala Harris has decided to upgrade her dwelling and purchase an $8-million mansion in the exclusive California seaside community of Point Dume. It turns out this neighborhood is also majority white, too.

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Really champion of the people stuff here.

Here's more:

Harris’ new 4,000-square-foot property, which reports indicate she acquired for $8.15 million, is located in the exclusive seaside community of Point Dume and includes ocean views, multiple wine fridges, private golf greens and enough parking to accommodate five vehicles.

Point Dume is situated entirely within Census tract 8004.08, which the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated was just 0.2% Black and roughly 94% White as of 2019.

Harris’ choice of neighborhood may surprise longtime observers given past comments she has made about the importance of living among other Black Americans.

“When you’re at (a historically Black college or university), and especially one with the size and with the history of Howard University — and also in the context of also being in D.C., which was known forever as being ‘Chocolate City’ — it just becomes about you understanding that there is a whole world of people who are like you,” Harris told a Washington Post reporter in 2019, reflecting on her experience growing up in primarily White social circles then attending a historically Black college in a predominantly African American city.

Like all Democrats, when Harris said it was important to live among black Americans, she meant for other people to live among black Americans, not herself.

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It's rank hypocrisy.

She spent $1.5-billion on her campaign and didn't pay her staff?

Incredible.

That's what the Democrats would say about a Republican who did this.

Remember when the media admitted this?

This is (D)ifferent.

Someone should probably follow the money on this one.

We've never seen that before.

These optics will look great for her 2028 campaign, when she runs as a voice of black Americans and the working class. How can she justify owning an $8-million mansion in this exclusive neighborhood and still claim she understands average Americans? She can't.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | BLACK LIVES MATTER | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS
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