Check Out the New Mansion Kamala Harris Just Bought

As she mulls another run for president, Kamala Harris has decided to upgrade her dwelling and purchase an $8-million mansion in the exclusive California seaside community of Point Dume. It turns out this neighborhood is also majority white, too.

Advertisement

Really champion of the people stuff here.

Kamala Harris' new $8M mansion is in a neighborhood with virtually no black residents https://t.co/gLYzsqXXxv pic.twitter.com/kKZL6VxA5g — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

Here's more:

Harris’ new 4,000-square-foot property, which reports indicate she acquired for $8.15 million, is located in the exclusive seaside community of Point Dume and includes ocean views, multiple wine fridges, private golf greens and enough parking to accommodate five vehicles. Point Dume is situated entirely within Census tract 8004.08, which the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated was just 0.2% Black and roughly 94% White as of 2019. Harris’ choice of neighborhood may surprise longtime observers given past comments she has made about the importance of living among other Black Americans. “When you’re at (a historically Black college or university), and especially one with the size and with the history of Howard University — and also in the context of also being in D.C., which was known forever as being ‘Chocolate City’ — it just becomes about you understanding that there is a whole world of people who are like you,” Harris told a Washington Post reporter in 2019, reflecting on her experience growing up in primarily White social circles then attending a historically Black college in a predominantly African American city.

Like all Democrats, when Harris said it was important to live among black Americans, she meant for other people to live among black Americans, not herself.

It's rank hypocrisy.

She still owes her campaign staff money… — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 30, 2026

She spent $1.5-billion on her campaign and didn't pay her staff?

Incredible.

Kamala Harris is racist. — Stella X (@Stellaaa) July 30, 2026

That's what the Democrats would say about a Republican who did this.

That’s ok. She’s not black either. She’s Indian and Jamaican — Sailor Chick '95 (@strinam) July 31, 2026

Remember when the media admitted this?

But I was told diversity is our strength https://t.co/PRA3BlohdH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2026

This is (D)ifferent.

Amazing how she went from being $20 million in debt to buying an $8 million mansion in Malibu. https://t.co/CRqD9W540r — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 30, 2026

Someone should probably follow the money on this one.

Imagine that, a Democrat being a hypocrite https://t.co/fz03MXZejN — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 30, 2026

We've never seen that before.

These optics will look great for her 2028 campaign, when she runs as a voice of black Americans and the working class. How can she justify owning an $8-million mansion in this exclusive neighborhood and still claim she understands average Americans? She can't.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.