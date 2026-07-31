Turns Out Mamdani's Pied-à-Terre Tax Is Hell for the Rich New Yorkers Who Elected Him

This writer is mad the New York Post beat her to the "Pied-a-Terror" headline to describe New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, because it's the perfect way to describe this mess. One that wealthy New Yorkers voted for in droves. It turns out the tax, billed as one that would apply to second homes in the Big Apple valued at more than $5 million, also applies to second home co-ops and condos valued at just $1 million. In other words, Mamdani lied. He also doxxed those rich folks by putting their names and addresses in a searchable database, which many rightly saw as a call to violence.

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There are also a lot of people who erroneously got a pied-à-terre tax on homes that shouldn't have them at all. This includes Alex Berenson's 81-year-old mother, who lives in her townhouse.

Everyday New Yorkers going through hell to prove their homes aren't pieds-à-terre - even brokers say none of it makes sense https://t.co/CE0bPD4Wgn pic.twitter.com/ejTbLpVHbZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

Here's more:

Under New York’s new pied-à-terre tax, homeowners are guilty until proven innocent. Karen Young spent three hours just trying to begin the process of proving her Upper West Side brownstone — her home of 30 years — is her primary residence to avoid the new pied-à-terre surcharge. In the end, it was a complete waste of time. “I was planning to upload a few more documents yesterday morning, only to discover the documents I uploaded Monday weren’t saved despite the requirement to set up an account with a password,” Young, president and founder of beauty marketing company the Young Group, told The Post. She also needs to get ownership title/deed for her brownstone from her estate lawyer, whom she has to pay, to continue with the process. “So I have to start from scratch,” she added. “I will wait till all the documents are assembled. There are a lot of them.” Young has until Aug. 21 to submit all her documents or else she will be on the hook for a $42,824 surcharge courtesy of New York City’s new annual “Surcharge on Property That Does Not Serve as a Primary Residence,” and levied by the city’s Department of Finance on her Jan. 1, 2027 property tax bill.

Socialism, ladies and gentlemen!

The cherry on top is that they only have 30 days from the date on the notice, to appeal it.

How convenient that the notices were mailed out during the quietest month of the year in NYC. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) July 30, 2026

It sure seems like this is all by design. Send out erroneous tax bills to New Yorkers, make it impossible for them to prove the bill is, in fact, erroneous, then either collect the money or take their property.

New York City has become a hostile environment for property owners. Instead of pushing owners out, New York City and other cities like it should be embracing property ownership. — David Piotrowski | CA Landlord Eviction Lawyer (@DavidPiotrowski) July 30, 2026

Mamdani's housing advisor literally wants to abolish private property. This is how you do it.

For those who are worried that married women and minorities......Married women who are minorities.....Will have a hard time proving citizenship.....I give you this..... https://t.co/0x4O1F7CIo — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 31, 2026

This is (D)ifferent.

🤔 I think a class action lawsuit, maybe that is what’s needed to help put the wanna be dictator @NYCMayor in his place! https://t.co/Eyw1RvvAPW — Silverbell4you (@Silverbell4you2) July 31, 2026

He's already being sued by grocery store owners; why not homeowners, too?

It would be very funny if Jewish lawyers took the case, too, seeing how Mamdani feels about them.

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Yup . Mamdani making it very hard for long time nyc residents to prove that is case . https://t.co/052jh5z88w — GardinerIslandCapital (@GardinerIsland) July 31, 2026

This is exactly what he intended.

It’s not supposed to make sense . It’s supposed to blow you out of your property. https://t.co/BInthjWIEx — varifrank (@varifrank) July 30, 2026

Correct.

It's wrong to think that Democratic Socialists like Mamdani will show up with armed guards and evict you. They'll instead create convoluted laws that are impossible to follow, impose taxes, fees, and fines that are exorbitant and can't be paid, and they'll use that as grounds for confiscating your property ... legally.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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