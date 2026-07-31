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Turns Out Mamdani's Pied-à-Terre Tax Is Hell for the Rich New Yorkers Who Elected Him

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 9:30 AM
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Turns Out Mamdani's Pied-à-Terre Tax Is Hell for the Rich New Yorkers Who Elected Him
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

This writer is mad the New York Post beat her to the "Pied-a-Terror" headline to describe New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, because it's the perfect way to describe this mess. One that wealthy New Yorkers voted for in droves. It turns out the tax, billed as one that would apply to second homes in the Big Apple valued at more than $5 million, also applies to second home co-ops and condos valued at just $1 million. In other words, Mamdani lied. He also doxxed those rich folks by putting their names and addresses in a searchable database, which many rightly saw as a call to violence.

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There are also a lot of people who erroneously got a pied-à-terre tax on homes that shouldn't have them at all. This includes Alex Berenson's 81-year-old mother, who lives in her townhouse.

Here's more:

Under New York’s new pied-à-terre tax, homeowners are guilty until proven innocent.

Karen Young spent three hours just trying to begin the process of proving her Upper West Side brownstone — her home of 30 years — is her primary residence to avoid the new pied-à-terre surcharge.

In the end, it was a complete waste of time.

“I was planning to upload a few more documents yesterday morning, only to discover the documents I uploaded Monday weren’t saved despite the requirement to set up an account with a password,” Young, president and founder of beauty marketing company the Young Group, told The Post. She also needs to get ownership title/deed for her brownstone from her estate lawyer, whom she has to pay, to continue with the process.

“So I have to start from scratch,” she added. “I will wait till all the documents are assembled. There are a lot of them.”

Young has until Aug. 21 to submit all her documents or else she will be on the hook for a $42,824 surcharge courtesy of New York City’s new annual “Surcharge on Property That Does Not Serve as a Primary Residence,” and levied by the city’s Department of Finance on her Jan. 1, 2027 property tax bill.

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Socialism, ladies and gentlemen!

It sure seems like this is all by design. Send out erroneous tax bills to New Yorkers, make it impossible for them to prove the bill is, in fact, erroneous, then either collect the money or take their property.

Mamdani's housing advisor literally wants to abolish private property. This is how you do it.

This is (D)ifferent.

He's already being sued by grocery store owners; why not homeowners, too?

It would be very funny if Jewish lawyers took the case, too, seeing how Mamdani feels about them.

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This is exactly what he intended.

Correct.

It's wrong to think that Democratic Socialists like Mamdani will show up with armed guards and evict you. They'll instead create convoluted laws that are impossible to follow, impose taxes, fees, and fines that are exorbitant and can't be paid, and they'll use that as grounds for confiscating your property ... legally.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics LAW AND ORDER | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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