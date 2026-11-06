Blue Wave Embarrasses Leftist Claiming Trump Would End Elections

We had a midterm election in which the Democrats and the Left were wildly successful. There is one way in which this makes some of them look either deeply stupid or dishonest. Many of them who rejoice now tried to claim there wouldn't be any more elections if Trump won in 2024, or that he might cancel the midterms.

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On Oct. 18, 2023, Rachel Maddow plugged her new book about American fascism on ABC's "The View," claiming that Trump is "basically portraying a future for America, if he is put back in the White House, in which we don't have another election after that." Then it got even dumber. Co-host Sara Haines claimed Trump would "cancel the news. Like, the news, you're done." Maddow agreed and added: "He wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so that he can execute us."

Insert "Twilight Zone" theme song here. But there's more.

Right before the 2024 elections, then-MSNBC host Joy Reid ranted: "We've laid out the stakes in this crucial election, where one side stands for freedom, while the other meets the textbook definition of fascism." Trump was Hitler, so: "Make sure that on the morning of Nov. 6, you can say that you are proud of what you did in this moment. That you didn't sit out what could be our last election."

This continued in Trump's second term. On Nov. 6, 2025, on the "Amanpour & Co." show on PBS, guest host Bianna Golodryga aided writer David Graham of The Atlantic in laying out the conspiracy theories: "You open the piece with a fictional but plausible scenario, and that is Marines seizing voting ballots in Arizona. Just walk us through some other possible scenarios that you envision."

Graham elaborated, "You know, I've had people ask me if we'll have elections in 2026, and I think the answer is yes." He suggested a hybrid authoritarianism, where "you don't cancel elections, you don't ban an opposition media entirely. You just make it much harder for the opposition to compete. So, there's an election, but they can't fundraise as effectively, or they don't have the media to get to it, or the votes are suppressed in some way."

Does it look like that conspiracy theory turned out?

On Jan. 13, 2026, Joy Behar of "The View" followed up their kooky claims about the 2024 election being stolen with this: "I really worry about that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on like you just described, so that he could declare martial law or something and also cancel the midterms."

On the June 17, 2026, "Jim Acosta Show," Behar's old colleague Rosie O'Donnell set off the bells on the Kook Alert: "We're going to have an event here in the United States, maybe another 'assassination attempt,' and he's going to declare that the elections are off," she said, making quotation marks with her fingers as she said "assassination attempt."

Rosie feverishly believes Trump wasn't really shot in 2024. She was referring to the 2028 elections, so that wild-eyed theory isn't disproven yet.

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This is where people should roll their eyes when the Left complains about all the "misinformation" and evidence-free conspiracy theories creeping all over the conservative media. Every conspiracy theorist who suggested the midterms were going to get canceled should ... get canceled. Democracy is still alive. It's not dying in darkness. But the Left pretends there is no Democracy unless they win. Well, now they won. But nobody should expect them to stop the crazy talk. It's a business model.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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