I hope your tryptophan coma is enjoyable and your day today is full of food, family and football. If you don’t like football…you’re on your own.

As you digest, take a moment to reflect upon the things for which you are thankful as the year approaches an end. It hasn’t been a great one for our side, but in every cloud there is a silver lining. Join me as I point out a few of them.

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I’m glad Kilmar Abrego Garcia is gone. The illegal alien whose wife had sought a personal protective order against, then never brought it up again once his existence in the country became the thing Democrats cared more about than their own children. Maryland Democrats scrambled to prostitute themselves for Garcia, with Chris Van Hollen beating Jamie Raskin to the prison he was sent to in El Salvador for an intimate prom. Neither would be considered for “Father of the Year,” but they love illegals.

Well, after stupidly being brought back by the previous Attorney General under the idiotic belief that she could get a conviction on human trafficking, he’s now in Spain with his family. See, we care about reuniting degenerates with dumb enough to sleep with them, if only to prevent them from inflicting themselves on normal people. I’m thankful they’re gone, at least for now, and hope he never, ever returns. May he serve as a warning to others.

I’m thankful for the United States of America. We aren’t perfect, largely because we have a political party working diligently to make sure we move further and further away from approaching perfection every day, but we are still better than everywhere else.

Sure, other countries may have longer histories, but none in the last 250 years has made MORE history than we have. There isn’t an advancement to the benefit of the species that hasn’t originated or been made significantly better here. While the rest of the world should be thankful for our existence, too, the beauty of America is like that of a really attractive woman – we don’t need anyone else to tell us; we know what we’ve got going and we know we look good.

Finally, I’m thankful for the liberals out there, the DSA weirdos who will now be more married to the Democrat Party than Bill ever was to Hillary, even on day one. I believe they will be a gift for the Republicans, as they simply have no ability to control themselves and firmly believe they and their policies are popular.

Over the next two years, establishment Democrats are going to be scrambling to try to temper the radicals and the garbage they spew, or they’ll spend their time trying to explain those things away.

These people genuinely do believe they are the majority – that someone in Kansas who voted for a Democrat out of protest is a full-throated supporter of destroying Israel and wiping out the private health insurance industry. Saying these people will overreach is like saying a fish is wet.

But they can’t control themselves and won’t entertain any thoughts to the contrary. They wake up screaming “Fascist!” and spend their days looking for ways to seize private property and imprison anyone who disagrees with them politically, with no sense of self-awareness or irony.

In other words, they won’t be able to control themselves because they will not entertain the idea that they should. They’re like that guy who smells but doesn’t believe anyone who tells him they do because he doesn’t smell it…because he’s used to the smell.

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If Republicans can’t message against these people, even with the media on their side, the country is lost. But I believe that even Republicans can’t screw this one up.

Democrats have always scrambled to silence Republicans; Republicans have only ever had to amplify the insane things some Democrats say and attribute them to all Democrats. Well, they’re about to start saying even crazier things than ever before, and the rest of the party will live in fear of criticizing them for it because their extremist followers will come after those Democrats with the fervor of radical Islamist going after an apostate.

While they’re a rock in the shoe of the country, they will be a thorn in the side of their fellow Democrats. It will be, if played right, the best weapon we have to recapture the majority and keep the White House in 2028.

That doesn’t mean Republicans won’t be able to screw it up – lots of golfers duff tap-in putts – but we’re sitting prettier than you’d expect after the beating we just took. Be thankful for that, while dedicating yourself to fighting them all every single day for the next two years.

I’m thankful for all of it. Now I’m going to have a sandwich.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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