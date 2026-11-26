Her name was Sarah Joseph Hale (1788-1879). She was a writer and magazine editor, but became more influential because of letters she wrote.

Prior to and in the middle of the Civil War, Hale wrote editorials and sent letters to governors and presidents in which she argued that making Thanksgiving a shared and national holiday would help bring the divided nation together. Oh, could we use such a thing now, as we are increasingly divided?

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In 1863, Abraham Lincoln did as she had asked, and Hale became known as the "Mother of Thanksgiving." Additionally, Hale also wrote the classic nursery rhyme "Mary Had a Little Lamb" and helped popularize traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey and pumpkin pie.

According to History.com: "The concept of a national Thanksgiving did not originate with Hale, and in fact, the idea had been around since the earliest days of the republic. During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress issued proclamations declaring several days of thanks in honor of military victories.

"In 1789, a newly inaugurated George Washington called for a national day of thanks to celebrate both the end of the Revolutionary War and the recent ratification of the U.S. Constitution. Both John Adams and James Madison issued similar proclamations of their own, though fellow Founding Father Thomas Jefferson felt the religious connotations surrounding the event were out of place in a nation founded on the separation of church and state. No formal declarations of observances were issued after 1815."

It was Lincoln who made the fourth Thursday in November an official national holiday (little-known fact: William Seward, the Secretary of State, wrote it for Lincoln).

Thankfulness, gratitude and humility seem to have declined in recent years. I recently thanked a flight attendant for bringing me a cup of water. Instead of responding "you're welcome," she said, "no problem." Under what circumstance is thankfulness ever a problem? I didn't ask, because she probably doesn't know.

As Lincoln/Seward believed, the object of thankfulness in their day was thought to be God. Lincoln invoked God's name on many occasions, but in his Thanksgiving Proclamation he elaborated. Speaking of his gratitude for "fruitful fields and healthful skies," Lincoln gave credit where he believed credit was due: "No human counsel hath devised, nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy."

Lincoln also issued in 1863 a proclamation (requested by the Senate) for a "day of humiliation, fasting and prayer." He blamed the Civil War, in major part, on large portions of the nation that had "forgotten God."

"Intoxicated with unbroken success," he wrote, "we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us. I t behooves us, then, to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins, and to pray for clemency and forgiveness."

Can anyone imagine a modern president saying such things in our increasingly secular and angry age?

When he was president, Barack Obama urged people to bring up politics at their Thanksgiving dinner table. That would have ensured further division. Lincoln's path was far better. We should be thankful, not only to him and to his and our God, but to Sarah Josepha Hale for her persistence in creating this annual special day. Unfortunately, it is being overshadowed by Christmas ads that now begin before Halloween. And for that I don't give thanks.

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Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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