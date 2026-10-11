Legal Meth: How ADHD Stimulants Are Ruining Children

Editor's Note: This column was co-authored by Sheila Matthews.

For more than three decades, America has normalized the widespread drugging of children and adults under the banner of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Yet, ADHD remains a subjective psychiatric label with no objective medical test: no blood work, no scan, no biomarker to confirm any malfunction of the brain. Diagnosis depends entirely on reported behaviors, many of which are indistinguishable from normal human tendencies.

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According to the American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-5 , children 16 and under must meet six out of nine behaviors such as running around, climbing on furniture, missing assignments, disorganized bedrooms, not paying attention, interrupting teachers, or engaging in risky play. Adults 17 and older must meet only five out of nine behaviors such as restlessness, leg jiggling, staying constantly busy, missing work deadlines, struggling to balance chores and bills, losing focus, impulsive spending, interrupting conversations, or making hasty decisions.

Meet any five of these subjective behaviors, and you have a psychiatric disorder. The reality is that nearly every human being exhibits these behaviors at some point. Yet millions are labeled with ADHD and placed on powerful, addictive stimulants.

Despite the absence of any proven brain abnormality, drugging remains the go-to “treatment,” prescribing amphetamine-based Schedule II controlled substances, meaning they carry a high potential for abuse and severe psychological or physical dependence. The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies these stimulants — Adderall, Ritalin, etc. — alongside cocaine and methamphetamine because of their high abuse potential and dangerous physiological effects.

Even the Food and Drug Administration acknowledges it does not understand how these drugs “work,” stating in its official Ritalin label that there is “neither specific evidence which clearly establishes the mechanism whereby Ritalin produces its mental and behavioral effects in children, nor conclusive evidence regarding how these effects relate to the condition of the central nervous system.” In other words, the federal government cannot explain how these drugs alter the brain, yet they are prescribed to millions of America’s children.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports that 11.7 percent of U.S. children (ages 3–17) have received an ADHD diagnosis, with over half of those children taking medication for it. For decades, this country has routinely prescribed drugs with the same chemical base as cocaine and methamphetamine to children and adults. The FDA’s own documentation confirms that methamphetamine, sold illegally on the street, is also legally prescribed to children under the brand name Desoxyn for ADHD.

Drug rehabilitation programs warn openly about the dependence and adverse effects of ADHD stimulants. Many note that the same chemical class used to treat ADHD is also the foundation of illicit methamphetamine, and both legal and illegal versions are Schedule II substances with a high risk of addiction and dependence. The fact that methamphetamine is legally prescribed to children should alarm every parent in America.

And the dangers extend beyond addiction. The violent and destabilizing psychiatric side effects of ADHD drugs are well documented but rarely discussed. A peer-reviewed study published in PubMed identified 1,527 cases of violence disproportionately associated with certain psychiatric drugs, including three medications prescribed for ADHD. These findings echo countless reports of aggression, mania, hallucinations, suicidal ideation, and abnormal thinking associated with stimulant use.

When children and young adults are placed on drugs known to trigger violent or psychotic reactions, the results can be catastrophic, not only for the individuals, but for families and communities. The public is repeatedly told to focus on guns, bullying or social media when tragedies occur, yet the role of psychiatric drugs, especially stimulants and antidepressants, is consistently ignored.

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The pattern is unmistakable: a generation raised on amphetamines and mood-altering drugs is now grappling with addiction, mental instability, and violence. And still, the medical establishment insists these drugs are “safe” and “necessary.”

The winner in all of this is Big Pharma. They profit from endless prescriptions for children and adults, aided by a medical establishment that promotes ADHD as a lifelong condition requiring chemical management. Experts such as Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Peter Breggin have written extensively about the dangers of prescribing antidepressants and amphetamines to young children, warning that these drugs can fundamentally alter personality, impulse control and emotional stability.

Parents have been misled into believing their children must be drugged to get good grades, behave in class, or succeed in life. What loving parent wouldn’t want to help their child thrive? But too many trusted school officials and pediatricians have recommended stimulants instead of discipline, structure, and support. The result is a generation of children taught that normal childhood behavior is a medical disorder and that self-control can be outsourced to a pill.

This must end. Drugging children for subjective behaviors is not medicine; it is chemical control. It is addiction disguised as treatment. It is a pipeline of stimulants that begins in elementary school and too often ends in rehab, prison, or tragedy.

America cannot afford another generation raised on amphetamines.

It’s time to call this what it is: coercion and institutional child abuse. And it’s time to stop it.

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Sheri Few is the Founder and President of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) , whose mission is to end the U.S. Department of Education and all federal education mandates.

Sheila Matthews is CEO and co-founder of AbleChild , a national nonprofit advocating for children’s rights, parental authority, informed consent and transparency in psychiatric drug policy.

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