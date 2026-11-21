The manufacturing sector has been on a tear this year, adding jobs for the first time since the economy was reopening after the COVID lockdowns. Yet despite soaring orders for factory products and a surge in investment, higher energy prices are beginning to derail this recovery. If the situation isn’t resolved soon, the boom could turn into a bust.

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For context, the manufacturing sector went through a considerable contraction for about three years. Overall activity began declining sharply in 2022 as inflation sent costs soaring while jobs, new orders, production, and capital expenditures were all hemorrhaging. Onerous regulation during the Biden administration only added insult to injury.

The sector’s fortune began to change last year, however, as tax and regulatory reform kicked in, creating a much friendlier business environment. After employment levels declined for three straight years, manufacturers began adding jobs in 2026 while factory construction accelerated.

The ability to fully deduct qualifying capital investments — like machinery or structures — with 100 percent bonus depreciation was a shot in the arm for factories and factory workers. Instead of having to deduct some expenses over 39 years, businesses could take that tax deduction right when they pay for the asset.

Throw in the elimination of burdensome regulation, and it was the perfect combination to stop the slide of manufacturing and return the sector to growth. All the data, including regional Federal Reserve bank surveys, purchasing manager indexes, and monthly jobs reports have pointed to a strong recovery this year.

Those same data, however, are now flashing warning signs — and Washington should take notice. Costs for manufacturers are exploding, with the rate of price increases hitting multi-year highs. Although it doesn’t look like it at first, this is all an energy story.

Energy is obviously used to power factories and transport manufactured products around the country and the world, but we often miss the fact that energy is an input in countless products because so many things, from fertilizer to plastics, are literally made from energy.

The hydrocarbons that compose oil and natural gas are used to synthesize the chemical blend stocks that make up a near limitless list of industrial inputs. Everything from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics uses these chemicals.

When energy prices hit stratospheric levels this year, that caused prices on these industrial inputs to rise rapidly. As factories paid much more for plastics, there was less profit when making smartphone cases, auto parts, polyester clothing, etc. Those cost increases have slammed the brakes on the manufacturing recovery.

Although factories have begun passing along costs to their customers, that still causes problems for the sector. While a factory might have higher profits on each unit of product it sells, at the higher prices it will sell fewer. This back-and-forth is playing out in the market in real time as manufacturers and customers alike are grappling with skyrocketing costs.

The problem is coming to a head as higher prices work their way through supply chains and finally start hitting consumers. Food prices are just now starting to reflect higher fertilizer costs, which of course were the result of more expensive energy; nearly all fertilizer in America is synthesized from oil or natural gas.

The source of the problem is not domestic — American energy production just set yet another new record last week, and refineries have been running full tilt for months. Rather, the obvious sources of the disruption are conflicts overseas, in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The Iran war and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a violent supply shock that is still bearing its rotten fruit in the form of higher prices throughout the global economy. The Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure only made the energy situation worse.

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Because there is such a long lag built into energy supply chains, there are many more price increases for manufacturing already baked into the cake from the last several months of disruptions to energy markets.

That’s all the more reason why the war in Iran needs to be wrapped up immediately to prevent any additional cost increases and eventually get costs back down. If the conflict drags on, consumers will continue facing higher prices, and the manufacturing recovery could stall out entirely.

E.J. Antoni, Ph.D., is chief economist and the Richard Aster fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a senior fellow at Unleash Prosperity.

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