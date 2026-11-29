"If they made a movie about how this movie came about, you wouldn't believe it." Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, 12/16/1976

"I Play Rocky" reminds us that the man who created Rocky Balboa possesses the qualities that made his fictional character so inspirational. I've watched "I Play Rocky" twice, and I'm going again.

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I'm a huge Rocky fan. I first saw "Rocky" at 15, and everyone around me was obsessed. In 1978, my high school's junior class broke tradition by defeating the seniors in our annual Sports-o-rama, with Rocky and "Gonna Fly Now" as our theme.

In 1979, I watched "Rocky II" the night before my first international swim meet in Santa Clara, California, where I set personal bests. In May 1982, as a Marine corporal, I watched "Rocky III" in a theater packed with Marines outside Camp Pendleton. On Thanksgiving Day 1985, I watched "Rocky IV" with my best friend. I enjoyed "Rocky V" in 1990, although the only thing it probably brought to tears was the franchise's accountant.

In December 2006, my 13-year-old daughter and I attended an invitation-only advance screening of "Rocky Balboa" in Oklahoma City. She had never seen a Rocky movie. I convinced her to watch the original. She stayed up all night watching them all.

In 1983, I bought a Walkman. I created a workout mix consisting entirely of music from "Rocky." Bill Conti, the maestro behind the soundtrack, got me through countless long runs during my years as an Army officer. On my office wall, I have a shadowbox containing mementos and awards from my career, and another from my days as an All-American swimmer. That wall would likely be empty were it not for Sylvester Stallone and the man he calls his imaginary friend, Rocky Balboa.

Today, at 65, I find that technology has changed, but my workout soundtrack hasn't. When I need an extra dose of motivation, I watch "Rocky Balboa." Fifty years later, "Rocky" still inspires me.

Most Rocky fans know some of Stallone's personal story. He turned down over $300,000 for his screenplay, insisting on playing "Rocky." Briefly homeless and unable to care for his beloved dog, Butkus, he sold him to a stranger for $40. Watching Anthony Ippolito portray Stallone in that scene is gut-wrenching. If you're a dog person, keep the tissues handy.

Later, Stallone bought Butkus back for $1,000. Their reunion is one of the film's most touching moments — part of Stallone's reward for standing fast.

Throughout the entire Rocky franchise, hard work is woven through the theme of "going the distance." Rocky Balboa, as the enduring protagonist of the original six-film franchise, said to his son, "Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a mean and nasty place, and I don't care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. Nobody, and I mean nobody, is gonna hit as hard as life. But it's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Now, if you know what you're worth, then go out and get what you're worth."

This monologue sums up Sylvester Stallone's journey to the first "Rocky." He endured rejections and was even turned down for "The Godfather" for being "too Italian." He knew what he was worth and went out and got it.

When the studio relented, they did everything they could to set him up for failure, giving him a short schedule and a $1 million budget; the producers believed they needed $4 million. The producers mortgaged their homes. Talia Shire worked with flu. Stallone's wife, Sasha, supported all his decisions. The producers, directors, and Stallone took turns managing each other's emotions.

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Stallone ran 18 to 20 miles in one day shooting the running scenes in his own sweatsuit and flat high-top gym shoes with no insoles. Never mind blisters: his feet were bleeding, he injured a tendon, and got shin splints. Then he got up the next day and continued working. While filming the iconic meat-packing workout scene, he broke his knuckles on the frozen meat. Then he got up the next day and continued working.

Rocky is a love story and character study of a man who happens to box. "I Play Rocky" is a character study of Sylvester Stallone. Both stories are uniquely American.

Anthony Ippolito's incredible portrayal of Sylvester Stallone celebrates the man who refused to give up on his dream and, in doing so, inspired generations of Americans to pursue their own.

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