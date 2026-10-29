President Trump and Republicans Deliver for the Magnolia State

Monday night in Corinth, Mississippi, President Trump reminded us once again why the Magnolia State stands proudly behind him. Mississippians came together to welcome our president back to the state and show their support for the common-sense, America First agenda that is delivering real results for hardworking families. The enthusiasm in Corinth was a powerful reminder that Mississippi is Trump country, and we're proud of it.

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From the small towns of the Mississippi Delta to the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast, we Mississippians know the value of a hard-earned dollar and the importance of keeping our communities strong. For too long, the Biden administration made life harder for hardworking Mississippi families who actually keep our state running. But President Trump and Republicans are changing that, delivering on promises to put more money in Mississippians’ pockets, create new opportunities, and put America first.

Democrats are out of touch with Mississippians and created a crisis at our border, drove inflation to skyrocketing highs, and put their radical far-left agenda ahead of hardworking Americans. President Trump promised to rescue our country from the Democrats’ mess and to return our country to greatness, and he immediately got to work, kept his word, and has delivered.

One of the most impactful things passed under President Trump has been the historic Working Families Tax Cuts. As a result, Mississippi families, seniors, workers, and small businesses are keeping more of their hard-earned money. Nearly 500,000 Mississippi seniors are benefiting from tax relief on Social Security, while workers are taking home more of their tips and overtime pay. Just this past year, Mississippians saw larger tax refunds as a result, with refunds averaging $4,018, the seventh highest in the nation.

Tax cuts are just a sliver of what President Trump has done for the heart of the Deep South. Trump Accounts are helping families invest in the next generation. Mississippi secured nearly $206 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program to strengthen healthcare in rural communities across our state. More than $104 million has already been awarded to improve healthcare facilities, expand telehealth, and bring critical services closer to Mississippi families.

Under President Trump, Mississippi is also attracting major investments because “Made in America” is back. From manufacturing to energy infrastructure and technology, businesses are recognizing the Magnolia State as a place to invest and grow. In fact, just over the past few years, with strong Republican leaders like Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and a Republican-led legislature, more than $85 billion in new private sector investment has been announced in Mississippi, signaling a brighter future for Mississippians.

And with investment comes jobs, and President Trump's Working Families Tax Cuts are projected to protect 46,000 Mississippi jobs, preserve $4 billion in wages, and support $8 billion in economic activity across our state. And Mississippians are reaping the benefits of Republican policies, as our state now has the second-fastest-growing GDP in the United States, an all-time low unemployment rate, is second in the nation for household income growth, and has the fourth-fastest-growing per capita income in America. Those are real economic opportunities for hardworking Mississippians.

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Mississippi and America are safer thanks to President Trump and Republicans, who have and will always back the blue and support law and order. In Jackson, the number of killings plummeted in 2025, with the rate being 52 percent lower than in 2021. President Trump is standing with law enforcement and working to ensure criminals are held accountable instead of being given a free pass.

And at our southern border, the contrast could not be clearer. Under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats, our border was completely and totally open, with dangerous criminals, gang members, and drugs flooding into our country and threatening Americans. But then President Trump stepped in, immediately secured our border, began enforcing our immigration laws, and empowered law enforcement to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including those found right here in Mississippi.

As I travel across the Magnolia State, I hear from Mississippians who just want to keep more of their own hard-earned money, have safer neighborhoods and more opportunities for their families, and simply get the government out of their way. They don't want extreme, liberal Democrats raising taxes, weakening law enforcement, opening our borders, and pushing a radical agenda that puts progressive ideology above hardworking families.

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Here in Mississippi, we believe in keeping our word, looking out for our neighbors, and leaving something better for our children. That’s what we expect from our leaders, too. President Trump and Republicans have delivered, and this November, we have the chance to keep that work alive.

The message from Corinth was loud and clear: Mississippi stands with President Trump, and we're not finished yet. Let's carry that same energy to the ballot box on November third.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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