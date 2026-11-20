The post-presidential memoir is a very predictable doorstop of a book that is mostly purchased by the partisans who voted for that president. But it's never been a more cynical enterprise than the concept of a 480-page memoir from a president who can't grant a book interview.

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Joe Biden is mentally incapable of a live interview, not even with his most supportive enablers. But he wrote a book? Where is the skepticism? The book's publisher, Little Brown & Co., is charging $42 for this. There's not even a chapter on how Biden "finally beat Medicare." There's no dust-jacket blurb from Joe Scarborough saying this book reveals the "best Biden ever."

The only book-related "appearance" was a 14-minute, 15-second soft-soap video by People magazine in which Biden preposterously says "I still have all my faculties" and claims the debate fiasco in 2024 was not "consequential," when it ended his reelection bid. There are constant edits of Biden's statements, syrupy clips, and then Jill Biden sound bites are about a third of the video, almost five minutes.

The People magazine interviewer, whoever it was, is never heard. Maybe there weren't any questions at all. The kind of questions a book interviewer would ask aren't reflected in the sound bites. The Bidens talked about Joe's cancer for the first six minutes. They talked about how the grandkids all call him "Pop." Jill yammers away about how she now teaches literature at a women's prison in Wilmington, like that's relevant.

The video ends with Mrs. Biden proudly proclaiming: "I do think that when history is written, the true story will be told, and I think that people will realize not just what a great president he was, but what a great man he is."

The book reviewers don't really question whether Biden's the actual author of his own book (or even if he read it). Jennifer Szalai of The New York Times noted the book's "accelerating grandiosity," but also oozed Biden "can legitimately lay claim to a raft of domestic policy feats at an extraordinarily difficult time. Pandemic relief, infrastructure, clean energy, semiconductor manufacturing."

Democrat-enabling media outlets consistently see passing leftist measures as "achievements" — see the unaffordable Affordable Care Act and the inflation-worsening Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, conservative policy wins are not defined as "achievements." They are treated as setbacks for America.

Barton Swaim in The Wall Street Journal was blunter: "The defining fact of Mr. Biden's career is that he didn't know when to run for president." He was ruined by committing plagiarism in 1988. He never had a chance in 2008 against Obama. Then he failed to run in 2016, because everyone wanted Hillary to get her chance."

Swaim ended with a boom: "Mr. Biden made a terrible decision when he tried to run for reelection. He made another when he published this book."

In lieu of an actual Biden interview, the "PBS News Hour" aired an interview about the book with Steve Ricchetti, who served as Biden's deputy chief of staff. Ricchetti was one of the White House aides who ran around telling reporters to stop questioning Biden's faculties. PBS anchor Amna Nawaz asked several perturbed questions about Biden selfishly deciding to run for a second term, but the cognitive decline through his 2020 "Biden in the basement" campaign and his first and only term was left unaddressed.

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It all recalls the weathered quote, "Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan." Biden's 2020 victory had a thousand fathers — including a lot of partisan journalists — but none of these victors take any responsibility for their 2024 defeat.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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