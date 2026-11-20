President Donald Trump plainly stated that U.S. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was fired because he “didn’t think that person was good enough,” he told reporters at a White House news conference Friday.

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The cyber leader was ousted amid multiple outages in recent days in both the government and the private sector, which the president said were “separate events,” as officials have said there does not seem to be a coordinated cyberattack effort underway.

“That’s all under control. They will control it,” the president said.

The firing is one of the major staffing changes under Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who replaced Susie Wiles after the midterm elections that yielded massive losses for the Republican Party.

Cairncross was replaced with Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies to run the Office of the National Cyber Director at the White House.

“With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the technology space, Kirsten Davies will be a strong asset for the Trump administration in her new position with the Office of the National Cyber Director,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said in a statement regarding Davies.

“It has been my pleasure to work closely with Kirsten on national security matters, and I look forward to now working with her to navigate an increasingly dynamic and fast-moving cyber landscape,” Clayton added.

According to the White House website, the job specifically entails running “the coordination and implementation of national cyber policy and strategy, including efforts to increase the security of information and communications technology and services and to promote national supply chain risk management and vendor security.”

Outages in recent weeks ranged from Chase Bank to Microsoft Outlook, as well as an overwhelmed Air Traffic Control system that led to a nationwide ground stop for flights.

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