Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, God’s kingdom is marching on, not only in America, but around the world.

That's because the kingdom of God, which refers to His rule over those who are submitted to Him, as well as to His will being carried out on earth, transcends politics.

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And that’s why we are right to say that God is neither Republican nor Democrat. Obviously not!

He is Almighty God, the creator of the universe. In His sight, all the nations are merely a drop in the bucket (see Isaiah 40:15).

As it is written in the Book of Daniel, “All the inhabitants of the earth are regarded as nothing. He does as he wishes with the army of heaven and with those who inhabit the earth. No one slaps his hand and says to him, ‘What have you done?’” (Daniel 4:35, NET)

To restrict the King of kings and the Lord of lords to the confines of an earthly, carnal, deeply flawed political party (that description applies to both major parties) is as absurd as it is obscene.

This doesn’t mean that all parties are created equal, and it certainly doesn’t mean that all policies are equal. Perish the thought.

Some policies are downright evil, completely contrary to the values of the kingdom of God, while other policies are in harmony with kingdom values.

Put another way, God cares about justice and equity, and so should we. And He cares about the needs of the poor, oppressed, and innocent, as should we.

And so, when it comes to politics, we should vote for candidates whose policies, ethics, and character best align with our spiritual, moral and social convictions. But to think that the resounding defeat of the GOP in the last election is somehow going to stop the advance of the kingdom of God in America is to be both small-minded and faithless.

That's because, to say it again, God is not a Republican or a Democrat. And as much as the Democrat Party has embraced some very dangerous, even wicked policies and agendas, for a host of reasons, the Republican Party can hardly be identified as “God's party,” nor can MAGA be equated with the gospel.

Not only so, but it's possible that many conservative Christians fell asleep at the wheel with the Republicans in power, as if they somehow believed that God's purposes were being automatically advanced through politics rather than through the local church.

The fact is, no matter which party is in power and no matter who is leading the nation in the White House, it is followers of Jesus on the ground, praying, living godly lives, preaching the gospel, winning the lost, making disciples, caring for the hurting, who are advancing the kingdom of God.

It is followers of Jesus who are shining the light in dark places, bringing liberty to the captives, and making a difference in the communities where they live, thereby advancing God's purposes on the earth.

As Jesus Himself famously said in the Sermon on the Mount to His followers, “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people’s feet.

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“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:13–16, ESV)

To be sure, there are political policies that can make our work much more difficult as disciples of Jesus. There are laws that can be passed that truly hurt the innocent, or that negatively impact our children or make it more challenging for us to live out our faith, restricting our liberties in the most fundamental ways.

But none of this can stop God's kingdom from advancing, and it is often in the most difficult times and even times of outright persecution that the church thrives, grows, and prospers.

Of course, this doesn't mean that we should drop out of politics or cease to advocate for social change. To the contrary, we should be salt and light in the political world and broader culture as well.

But to think that the results of an election will stop God's purposes from moving forward in a nation is to vastly underestimate the greatness of His power as well as to put too much trust in a political party, as if any earthly party were pure enough to be His primary voice on the earth.

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That's why, while it has been observed that politics is downstream from culture, it can be argued that culture is downstream from the church.

Let us, then, live, pray, serve, and bear witness as Jesus called us to.

If we do that, beautiful things will happen, and regardless of which party is in power, the kingdom of God will continue to march on.

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