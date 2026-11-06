Who’s Left?

Republicans and pundits will play the “blame game” for a while and try to analyze “what happened” on Tuesday, November 3. And perhaps we can learn something (I doubt it). But I’m not going to do that in this article (although I just did it in a video podcast on my Substack). Tuesday’s done; it’s over, and we can’t change the results. We can try to learn from it (again, we probably won’t), pick up the pieces, and try to make sure it never happens again. And, well, it’s not like it’s never happened before. The Republicans lost 41 seats in the House in 2018, though, interestingly, they actually gained two seats in the Senate. 2026, obviously, is much worse.

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So, pick up the pieces. What’s left? Frankly, not much. I’m not sure Texas is totally gone, like California and New York are, but if so, that would be very damaging. Florida is now the main Republican bulwark. What else? Well, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma are still pretty solid (Mississippi not so much so; Georgia is gone); Tennessee and West Virginia are still strongly Republican (I have worries about Kentucky’s inconsistency), and then there are Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah that are very dependable, with maybe Montana and the Dakotas. Indiana can usually be counted on, and Missouri, too.

And that’s just about it. Republicans have about 10 “solids” and a few “usuallys.” Fifteen or so out of 50. Alaska and Mississippi may go for Democratic senators this year (it’s still undecided at this writing), but any state that repeatedly elects Lisa Murkowski as senator (Alaska) isn’t to be trusted anyway. There’s just not much left, folks, and except for Florida, the populations of all the rest of those states combined aren’t much more than California’s. Only Tennessee ranks in the top 15 in state population. In fact, let me list the top 15 states in population:

1. California: 39,355,309

2. Texas: 31,709,821

3. Florida: 23,462,518

4. New York: 20,002,427

5. Pennsylvania: 13,059,432

6. Illinois: 12,719,141

7. Ohio: 11,900,510

8. Georgia: 11,302,748

9. North Carolina: 11,197,968

10. Michigan: 10,127,884

11. New Jersey: 9,548,215

12. Virginia: 8,880,107

13. Washington: 8,001,020

14. Arizona: 7,623,818

15. Tennessee: 7,315,076

That is not a long list of states that voted Republican this year, or generally do so, and pardon my sarcasm. Yes, Mr. Trump won several of them in 2016 and 2024, but we mustn’t overlook who Trump defeated — Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. If you can find me two more…unattractive, unappealing, unpleasant, distasteful women in the United States than those two, I’d like to know who they are (they do have some competition, I admit). So, did the American people really find Donald Trump so overwhelmingly appealing that they gave him victories, or was he greatly assisted by Democratic Party stupidity?

Well, be that as it may, my point here is that only two of the top 15 states in population are reliably Republican, and one of those is number 15. And of the Western states that are “reliably” Republican, only Utah has a population over three million. Many Democratic hellhole urban areas have more people than most of the western states. Demographics are not with the Republicans here, not for the foreseeable future.

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And even when the Republicans win the House of Representatives now, they get the barest of majorities and a weak Speaker. Democrats are going to have well over 250 seats in the House this term with a belligerent Speaker who hates Republicans and America. The Republicans did have 53 Senate seats the past two years; the Democrats will have at least 54 this time (two are still undecided, and right now the votes are being led by Democrats). And, of course, add several RINOs to the Democratic number. There are no “DINOs” on the Democratic Party side of the aisle. It’s not pretty.

I’m not trying to be pessimistic here; I’m just trying to be realistic. We don’t have many reliable states left, while the Democrats have many they can always count on, and those are most of the largest states in the Union. Republicans need to be trying to build some new coalitions, but…who? Unfortunately, America is moving leftward toward dependence and decadence, and those two qualities are tailor-made for Democrats.

Righteous nations do not fall; the people in such a country have the qualities and characteristics necessary to remain spiritually, morally, and nationally strong. While never perfect, America became a great nation because its people were largely spiritually and morally united. When decadence sets in, a nation begins to decline and ultimately collapse. And it’s happening rapidly in America now.

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America, today, can in no shape, form, or fashion be called a “righteous” nation anymore. There are still good, godly people in the country, of course, but they are far in the minority now. No nation that lets its babies be murdered in the womb, that butchers its children for sexual purposes, that exalts sexual immorality and perversion, that doesn’t know the difference between a man and a woman, or what marriage and a family are anymore, that opens its borders and lets criminals walk the streets with impunity…no nation that allows and tolerates those things, much less has its majority political party supporting them, can be called “righteous.” Decadent, yes. Righteous, no.

When God is removed from the human spirit, the only thing that remains is an animal and a jungle. Like what America has become in too many places now, and like America elected in so many places on Tuesday. The dominance of evil human hearts is the supreme problem America now faces — in the streets and in government — and that is a problem that is exceedingly difficult to solve. How do you change the human heart?

So, after Tuesday, who’s left? Not very many, I’m afraid. But that doesn’t mean we quit fighting; it only means we fight harder.

My Substacks are a little unique. Not just current events, but history, our Founding Fathers, what America was meant to be, and Biblical exegesis. Check them out. “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) Both free. Follow me on X: @thailandmkl. Read my western novels, "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick," all available on Amazon.

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