Make Them Earn It, Don’t Give It to Them

I’ve been reading that some Republicans, out of frustration, might stay home this year and not vote. Big mistake.

Folks, we live in a very imperfect world. I doubt anybody on this earth agrees with anybody else 100 percent of the time. We make a huge blunder if we expect even near-perfection, especially from politicians. No, Donald Trump hasn't done everything we wanted him to do. But he has done a lot of good things. But because Trump hasn’t been able to accomplish everything we want, and the Republican Congress has been aggravating, does that mean we want to turn the country back over to communist barbarians? We really need to think about this.

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The Left has been defecating on this nation for generations now, and in the last 15 years, they have turned it into the vilest form of sickening diarrhea imaginable. We must realize that such a mess simply cannot be cleaned up in a year and a half. Continuing to elect people like Donald Trump as President and Republicans to Congress is the only political hope. If Congress is returned to Democrats in November, then, in the next two years, they will stop anything that Mr. Trump tries to do. He will be lame duck personified. And then if Democrats get the presidency in 2028, the leftist diarrhea will just get thicker and smellier, and be more difficult, and take longer, to clean up. Most of us won’t live to see it. In fact, it would probably never happen. Countries do reach a point of no return.

So, no, Mr. Trump hasn't done everything that I wanted him to do — yet. I never expected he would. The Republican Congress — and, frankly, I did expect this — has done virtually nothing beneficial for the virtue of the nation in the last two years. But, folks, doing nothing is better than what the Democrats would have done. You people in Texas…I know some of you may not especially like Ken Paxton, though he is miles ahead of Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). But the other option is James Talarico. Maybe you think Paxton is a crook, a slimeball, and a scumbag. Please name me one politician who isn't. But you'd rather have the godless, reprobate, baby-murdering, child-mutilating, “God is binary” hedonistic Democrat than a Republican you think is a scumbag? If that’s your thinking — rather a godless, reprobate, decadent Democrat than a Republican endorsed by Donald Trump — then please go join the Democrat Party. That's the party of godless reprobate decadents.

“Well, I just won’t vote.” Then you just voted for Talarico.

I get it, folks, I really do. I’m a Christian, or at least I try to be. I understand there are some Republicans who are so vile that your conscience simply will not allow you to vote for them, even though the Democrat is surely worse. I comprehend that, and sympathize with it. There are Republicans I could never vote for, and with most Republicans, I have to hold my nose when I do support them. I know you've got to vote your conscience.

But remember, no Republican is going to be perfect, not even Donald Trump. And unless the Republican you’re being asked to vote for severely crosses that line of vileness in your conscience, then vote for him or her. He or she won't be perfect, won't do everything you want that person to do, almost surely doesn't agree with you on everything, and will probably stink up the halls of Congress almost as badly as every Democrat does. But vote for him unless your conscience simply will not allow it. Hold your nose and vote for the Republican. Don't let the Democrat win; that borders on treason. And again, not voting effectively means voting Democrat.

The problem is, the total, 100 percent problem is that Americans have given the government way too much power, way too much control of our society. That's just the way it is, and it’s not going to change anytime soon. But it’s what is destroying the country. And until/unless the American people decide to handle their own lives instead of letting government do it for them, we're going to continue to see the nation slide deeper into the toilet bowl we are already ensconced in.

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The main problem, of course, the curse of the nation, is called politicians. They are no better and, in many cases, far worse than the majority of people who elect them. They're just people, too; most of them have minuscule intelligence, and have proven to be of virtually non-existent wisdom and virtue. And we, the people, have put far too much faith and trust in their ability to solve our problems. It will never happen. As long as we're going to give government the power, as long as we're going to have a democracy, as long as we're going to have a two-party system, more often than not, what we're going to have to do is vote for the lesser of evils. And that almost always means voting Republican, even for RINOs.

The only other option is to vote for godless, decadent, repulsive Democrats like James Talarico. Or not vote at all. Which is the same thing.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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