Older Americans once again proved to be a powerful force in America’s elections. Voters age 50-plus accounted for 60 percent of the electorate in the 2026 midterms, and their message to Washington is clear: Protect and strengthen Social Security without cuts and address the cost-of-living pressures gripping American families.

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These concerns transcend generations and political ideology. Across political lines, nine in 10 older voters said it is very or extremely important that elected officials prioritize protecting Social Security from cuts. Younger voters agree: 64 percent of voters under 50 also said protecting Social Security from cuts is very or extremely important.

Today’s retirees earned their Social Security through a lifetime of hard work, and younger generations continue to earn theirs with every paycheck. At the same time, they’re planning for their own futures while helping parents and grandparents navigate retirement, healthcare, and caregiving today.

But Social Security is only part of the message voters sent about the financial pressures facing American families.

For millions of Americans, “affordability” isn't just a political buzzword. They’re struggling to make ends meet, and they’re feeling it when they check out at the grocery store, fill up their gas tank, and open their medical bills.

Survey data tells the story. Among voters 50-plus, 29 percent pointed to the rising cost of groceries, 24 percent to healthcare, and 21 percent to gas as pocketbook issues that played a role in their vote. Cost pressures affect everyone, but older voters — both those currently on Social Security and those nearing retirement — know that inflation makes it feel like they can’t keep up. More than three-quarters of older Americans say that the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment isn’t enough to keep up.

Concerns around family caregiving also had an influence at the ballot box, particularly among older women. Millions of Americans are doing the work families have always done, caring for older parents, spouses, children and grandchildren. Sixty-one percent of women voters 50-plus and 45 percent of men in the same age range said providing support for unpaid family caregivers is very or extremely important. For older voters, this isn’t a theoretical concern. Half of 50-plus voters say that they have been or are currently a caregiver.

Behind every one of these statistics is a family making real choices: a retiree deciding whether the utility bill or a prescription gets paid first; a grandmother caring for both a grandson and her spouse; a restaurant worker watching Social Security come out of every paycheck and trusting that it will be there when retirement finally arrives.

Americans aren't asking Washington for the impossible. They're asking elected officials to keep their promise, protect the Social Security payments they’ve earned, make it possible for working families to get ahead, and support the millions of Americans who provide unpaid care for someone they love.

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AARP will continue working with elected officials of both parties to protect and strengthen Social Security without cuts.

The voters have done their part. It’s time for elected officials to do theirs.

AARP Public Policy Institute, Shifting Income Patterns Have Shortened the Life of Social Security’s Trust Fund by 25 Years, 2026.

NORC at the University of Chicago, Civic Health & Elections Project, 2026 post-election survey of confirmed voters.