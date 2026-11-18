America can build artificial intelligence that writes computer code, launch rockets that land themselves, and put a supercomputer in virtually every American’s pocket.

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But apparently we can’t replace an air traffic control router without grounding the nation’s airplanes.

Something is terribly wrong with that picture.

Last Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours. Thousands of flights were disrupted. Hundreds of thousands of Americans had their travel plans upended.

And the apparent culprit?

A router.

Not a missile. Not an invading army. Not even a confirmed cyberattack.

A router.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says contractors were replacing aging telecommunications infrastructure at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. A newly installed router began overwhelming the network, destabilizing communications and radar feeds across 17 of America’s 22 regional air traffic control centers.

Investigators have reproduced the malfunction but haven’t established its root cause.

One equipment installation. Seventeen affected centers. An entire country paying the price.

If that doesn’t convince Congress that America’s aviation infrastructure needs serious attention, what possibly could?

Duffy has been sounding this alarm practically since arriving at the Department of Transportation.

Our air traffic control system is a museum of technological neglect. Aging copper wiring. Outdated communications equipment. Facilities built when Richard Nixon was president.

Some FAA facilities were still using floppy disks until recently.

Floppy disks!

Remember those? The little plastic squares we used before the internet became something everybody carried around in their pants?

Apparently, parts of America’s aviation infrastructure never received the retirement announcement.

And this isn’t the first warning.

In January 2023, a malfunction in the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system triggered another nationwide ground stop, the first since September 11, 2001.

Different malfunction. Different administration. Same embarrassing vulnerability.

Republicans and Democrats have had decades to address this deterioration. Neither party gets to pretend the problem suddenly appeared when the other guy took office.

Last year, President Trump secured $12.5 billion as an initial investment in modernizing the system.

Duffy made clear that was a down payment, not the final price.

The original modernization estimate was approximately $31.5 billion.

Then came Friday.

Duffy, already seeking another $30 billion, demanded more. On Tuesday, the administration formally requested an additional $50.1 billion from Congress.

Combined with the earlier appropriation, that’s $62.6 billion.

Serious money.

But consider what’s being replaced.

The proposal includes $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, with additional billions for airport infrastructure, new control centers, and replacement towers.

The newest of America’s 22 en route air traffic control centers was built in 1969.

We are asking people to manage 21st-century aviation from infrastructure conceived in the middle of the 20th century.

And somehow we’re surprised when things break?

Naturally, congressional critics want to know why the administration hasn’t spent the original $12.5 billion.

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Fair question.

The Department of Transportation says more than $4 billion has been contractually obligated, with the remaining money assigned to projects extending through 2028.

Equipment must be manufactured, delivered, and installed. Duffy says contractors get paid when they deliver, not simply when Washington announces another spending program.

But Congress is entitled to demand measurable milestones, independent verification, and a comprehensive implementation schedule.

That’s accountability.

Pretending multiyear infrastructure construction should be completed overnight?

That’s political theater.

Neither fixes an airplane.

There’s another legitimate question: how did installing newer equipment nearly shut down American aviation?

The FAA has paused further installations of the implicated routers while investigators examine what happened.

Good.

Modernization without rigorous testing, independent backup systems, and the ability to reverse a failed installation isn’t modernization.

It’s gambling with the traveling public.

Duffy should demand accountability from every contractor involved. Congress should demand transparency from Duffy.

And then Congress should give him the resources to finish the job.

Because this isn’t a Republican problem or a Democratic problem.

It’s an American problem.

For decades, Washington has found trillions for programs with precious little measurable benefit while allowing essential aviation infrastructure to age into obsolescence.

That is indefensible.

Especially now.

President Trump is working to reinforce America’s technological and strategic leadership against competitors like China.

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And technological dominance matters.

It drives economic growth, creates high-paying jobs, strengthens national defense, protects intellectual property, and attracts investment.

It allows American companies to establish global standards rather than surrendering them to foreign competitors.

Dominance means adversaries must respond to our innovations instead of the other way around.

It means American ingenuity sets the pace.

It means the next generation of aerospace, artificial intelligence, communications, and national security technologies can be developed here, owned here, and deployed on our terms.

Being merely competitive isn’t enough.

A nation that leads technologically can shape the future. A nation that merely participates must live with decisions made by somebody else.

But leadership cannot exist only in laboratories, boardrooms, and impressive demonstrations.

It has to work.

Every day.

Under pressure.

When something fails.

Give Duffy the money. Demand the accountability. Build the system.

Because technological dominance gives America the power to lead the world.

But that dominance serves absolutely no purpose if America doesn’t also possess the operational capacity to outperform everyone else on Earth.

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