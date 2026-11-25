It's the holiday season, which means Townhall VIP's Black Friday sale is back!

Now through Monday, November 30, at 11:59 PM ET, receive 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT.

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Already have a VIP membership? Spread the joy and gift one!

Give the conservative in your life access to exclusive reporting that exposes the radical Left and the Democrat Party's dangerous lurch toward socialism. Does anyone really think Democrats are going to legislate and care about affordability and the rising cost of living? Get ready for witch hunts, sham impeachments, political theater hearings, subpoenas, and more. And expect the left-wing mainstream media to fall in line.

Our reporting is needed now more than ever as we prepare for this new, socialist Congress.

If you already have a VIP membership, give your loyal conservative family and friends, or that "woke" family member, access to the truth about the radicals who've been handed control and the promises they're already reneging on. Use the same promo code, FIGHT, to get 60% OFF.

A VIP Platinum membership includes everything in VIP and VIP Gold plus:

Access to the Townhall Media PLATINUM site, including PATRIOT AI — the entire Townhall Media network at your fingertips in one spot

Unlimited access to TownhallTV — Stream the biggest conservative movies, documentaries, and TV shows

A $25 welcome gift card to the Townhall Media Store and an unlimited lifetime 20% discount to the Townhall Media Store

Directly contact your favorite authors through our private messaging system

Access to Townhall Media games, including Conservative Connections, Liberty Letters, and more!

Don't miss out on this MASSIVE holiday sale! Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.