Sixteen Promises Kept, Four to Go: Why Your Vote on November 3 Is the Whole Ball Game

The doomers say you can't vote your way out of this. The record says otherwise, and the unfinished work says vote RED down-ballot.

Elon Musk is not given to understatement, but his latest warning deserves to be read slowly. In a post on X on October 30, he laid out his "biggest concern." If Democrats sweep the House, Senate, and presidency in 2028, he wrote, they will make D.C. and Puerto Rico states, "open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority" and "increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority."

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The result, in his words, "would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word." His remedy is simple. "All that is needed to ensure this doesn't happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election."

Read that again. The firewall against a permanent one-party state in 2029 is being built, or torn down, on November 3, 2026.

Which is why the chorus now rising on the fringes deserves an answer. "We can't vote our way out of this." "Voting doesn't matter." "No evidence that voting results in outcomes." "I don't believe we have elections." You’ve seen the posts.

It’s accelerationist rhetoric, the language of stochastic terrorism — the same message every color revolution has sold: the system is irredeemably rotten, participation is for suckers, so stay home and wait for the collapse. That agitprop produces exactly one outcome. Conservatives sit out, Democrats show up, and the Democrat Party writes the rules for a generation. Persuading your own side not to vote is not dissent. It is subversion of our democratic republic by other means.

Moreover, this isn’t the Charlie Kirk methodology. He gave his life in service to the idea that individual votes matter, and that MAGA is the way forward.

Perhaps the best rebuttal to "voting doesn't matter" is the record of what voting delivered. On October 15, Blake Neff spent the first hour of his show scoring President Trump's "20 Core Promises." His verdict, posted on X: "16 of the promises were clearly kept, and one was only a no because the Senate refuses to pass the SAVE Act. It's a tremendous set of wins."

By Neff's count, here are the 16:

1. Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion. DHS reports 98,708 southwest border apprehensions in fiscal 2026, the lowest in agency history, and the first fiscal year ever with zero Border Patrol releases.

2. Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history. The White House reports nearly 1.2 million illegal aliens deported or removed.

3. Make America the dominant energy producer.

4. Stop outsourcing and turn America into a manufacturing superpower.

5. Deliver large tax cuts and no tax on tips, written into the One Big Beautiful Bill.

6. Defend the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and our fundamental freedoms of speech, religion, and the right to bear arms.

7. End the weaponization of government against the American people.

8. Stop the migrant crime epidemic, demolish the cartels, crush gang violence, and lock up violent offenders. The White House counts more than 12,100 gang members arrested, including more than 1,500 Tren de Aragua affiliates.

9. Rebuild our cities, including Washington, D.C., making them safe, clean, and beautiful.

10. Strengthen and modernize the military.

11. Keep the dollar the world's reserve currency.

12. Protect Social Security and Medicare with no cuts and no change to the retirement age.

13. Cancel the electric vehicle (EV) mandate and cut burdensome regulations.

14. Cut federal funding for schools pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and inappropriate content.

15. Keep men out of women's sports.

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16. Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our campuses safe and patriotic.

Every one of those wins happened because voters showed up in 2024 and put a president and a Republican Congress in place. That's the evidence that voting results in outcomes, and it's sitting in plain sight.

However, Neff’s board shows four promises still open. Inflation and affordability are issues. Peace in Europe and the Middle East, along with a Golden Dome over the homeland, is unfinished. Our elections are not yet secured, because the SAVE Act is stalled in the Senate. And the country is not united.

Look closely at that list, because it is the argument for more Republican votes, not fewer. The SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, is not blocked by Donald Trump. It is blocked in the Senate. Every judge confirmed, and every bill passed, runs through the Senate, and the Senate is exactly where Musk says 2029 will be decided. A president with a governing majority finishes the job.

During my 20 years of service as an FBI Special Agent, I learned that results come from people doing the unglamorous work, day after day, not from those who stand on the sidelines announcing that nothing can be done. Elections work the same way. They are won at the bottom of the ballot as much as the top, in state legislatures, attorney general races, and county offices that decide how elections are run and how laws are enforced. Vote RED down ballot, every line.

The legacy media complex would like you to believe the midterms are a referendum on vibes. They are a referendum on whether the 16 promises stay kept and the other four get finished. It’s a referendum on whether a weaponized federal government comes roaring back from the grave.

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And, remember what this cause has already cost. Charlie Kirk was murdered on a college campus while inviting young Americans to debate. He never once told anyone their vote didn't matter. He spent his life urging them to the polls. Donald Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, and stood back up with a bloodied face to tell the crowd to fight.

Take a stand November 3. Vote RED down ballot.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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