The Victimhood Olympics: Charting the Woke Hierarchy

If you catch a sound bite from any DSA political candidate or if you’ve spent five minutes on most widely used social media sites, you’ve probably noticed a “Victim’s Hierarchy.” It is a bizarre, woke, social ladder where some groups get a gold medal and a spotlight, while others are left waiting outside in the cold. Conservatives are always at the bottom of the ladder.

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The Numbers Are In

At the summit, the gold medal winners of the Victim’s Hierarchy are transgender people. Their high rates of depression, suicide, and predisposition to violence make this group stand out. Continuously illuminating and elevating transgender issues helps to secure their top spot in the Victim’s Hierarchy.

The Trevor Project, a non-profit suicide prevention organization that provides 24/7 crisis support services, research, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ and young people, found that 40 percent of Trans youth have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year.

Perhaps inducing young people to undergo drastic irreversible physical alterations merits a second look, ya think? Progressives are all-in on ‘protecting’ transgender while misleading this confused group, starting with all that pronoun nonsense.

A Step Below

One rung below transgender, the undisputed victim champs, come racial minorities. These are silver medal winners — especially Black and Hispanic Americans, but definitely not any other group that has prospered in America. Census data for 2024 shows the median household income for Black Americans is notably less than white households. Disparities in incarceration, education level, and overall health seal the deal for blacks as holding a mantle of suffering.

As for other minorities such as Asian, Indians, West Indians, and blacks directly from Africa, all of whom are doing well in America: sorry, you didn’t make the cut.

Middle-tier slots in the Hierarchy include women, other LGBTQ+ folks, people with disabilities, and some religious minorities, especially Muslims, but definitely not Catholics, Christians, Jews, Mormons, and other religions of Western origin.

The middle-tier victims could face any of the following, which secures their place in the hierarchy: pay gaps, social exclusion, and insensitivity to their challenges, etc. Still, these middle-tier victims can’t hold a candle to the upper echelons of victimhood – transgenders. Among ‘progressives,’ middle-tier issues generally are deemed minuscule.

Rock Bottom

Now we arrive at the bottom, where your guess is correct. Lower than rattlesnakes in Death Valley, white Christian men and white Jewish men represent the untouchable caste; the lowest of the low. These groups don't even rate a bronze medal.

Based on woke logic (an oxymoron, if ever one existed), if you are a white man and have any connection to Judeo-Christian values, heritage, or outlook, you are eternally relegated to the bottom of the Hierarchy.

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You are unilaterally deemed to be ‘privileged’ no matter how your life has unfolded. Your drunken father repeatedly beat you with a tire iron? You lost your factory job in what is now a ghost town? Lost a limb in combat for our nation? You can’t afford college for your kids? Too bad. Tough luck.

Alas, your misfortune doesn’t merit a participation ribbon in the woke Olympics. Pew Research shows that white men still retain a lot of positions of power, so you’re a villain even if you’re barely scraping by.

The Moral Scoreboard

The Victim's Hierarchy, of course, has no relation to fairness or impartiality. It is about employing identity as a 'moral' scorecard. If your identity is in the top tier, your struggles get amplified and celebrated.

If you’re on the bottom, your hardships are either ignored or twisted to show that you somehow owe your privileges to someone else. Like a stacked game of Monopoly, some players start with hotels on Boardwalk and Park Place. Others land in jail even before their first turn.

Okay, life isn’t so simple. Economic hardship, health crises, and family struggles don’t “check boxes” for race, religion, or sexual orientation. In the woke world, however, if you’re merely a “struggling white guy,” the narrative is: “Suck it up, you’re privileged.” Meanwhile, someone else is highlighted in a full-page New York Times feature about their challenges.

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An Unhelpful Pseudo Morality Play

So, the ill-conceived Victim's Hierarchy has been in force for more than a decade. Trannies and approved racial minorities sit on the throne. Women and other allegedly marginalized groups hang out somewhere in the middle. White Christian or Jewish men are left staring up from the dungeon.

On balance, the Victim's Hierarchy is a divisive, unhelpful 'morality' maneuver disguised as social justice. In essence, it means that empathy comes with a gatekeeper. And in the Victimhood Olympics, the approved entrants receive gold medals merely for existing.

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