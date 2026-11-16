Blue Policies, Red Books

Chicago's chief financial officer resigned Friday after about three months, the third person to leave that job in roughly a year, and her exit shows a budget problem that has outlasted every plan to fix it. Ashlee Gabrysch spent years rating the city's bonds at Fitch. She wrote that staying would “compromise my integrity and professional obligations,” and said nothing mattered more to her than her fiduciary duty to the city and its taxpayers. Voters get their next say on February 23, with the mayor, Brandon Johnson, running again.

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I've worked in institutional investing for more than 30 years and have run my own firm for 16 of them. When I ask my bank for a larger credit line, the banker wants updated financials. Nobody offers me a choice of denominators.

Denominators are the fight here. The mayor's team said structural fixes closed 76 percent of the 2027 budget gap. Gabrysch told aldermen the figure falls to 56 percent once about $480 million in borrowing to settle police misconduct lawsuits is counted. A structural fix means recurring revenue or a permanent cut. Borrowing buys time and adds interest: $350 million next year costs about $190 million over seven years.

Sources told the Sun-Times she warned aides the 76 percent figure wasn't truthful to investors. The mayor's office says she was largely absent from budget work and sent a $75 million pension payment without authority, and it's referring the matter to the inspector general. None of that is a finding, and Johnson says he welcomes scrutiny. The pattern is already on the record. In February, Fitch cut Chicago to BBB+ from A-, citing consecutive deficits and heavy reliance on one-time fixes.

The pensions sit underneath all of it. Chicago owes its four funds $36.4 billion, and they hold about 28 cents per promised dollar. The habit goes back decades. A Civic Federation study of 10 Chicago-area funds, the city's among them, found employers paid 31.3 percent of the actuarially required amount in fiscal 2012, because state law tied contributions to employee payments instead of fund needs.

A pension is a mathematical contract: contributions plus returns must cover payouts, full stop. In 2025, the legislature passed HB 3657 without a single no vote, and the governor signed it in August, raising Tier 2 police and fire benefits by an amount the city's own analysis put above $11 billion. The city's CFO had warned a Senate committee. The mayor and the governor have since blamed each other. Unanimous bills produce unanimous amnesia.

Nobody who voted yes, or sat silent, pays for it personally. That's the incentive problem. Rush Limbaugh argued in a December 2012 broadcast that public unions and Democrat politicians run a loop in which “the dues end up as donations to Democrat candidates.” That was his characterization, and no court has found the receipts. The conflict is easier to document. Officials who set pay and pensions get help from the people who receive them, and Johnson, a former teachers' union organizer, had that union's backing in 2023. The teachers' fund is separate from the four city funds, but the incentive is the same.

Chicago's mayors have been Democrats without a break since Anton Cermak beat the last Republican, William Hale Thompson, in 1931. After 95 years of one-party rule, nobody inside the building has had a reason to say no. Chicago voters keep waking up to the same incompetence every morning, like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day. At least Murray eventually changed his behavior.

The funds have improved slightly. The aggregate funded ratio rose to 28.15 percent from 25.63 percent in 2025. Retirees earned their benefits, and Springfield wrote the funding formulas, so the blame reaches past City Hall. Nobody has proven Gabrysch right or the mayor's office wrong, either. But a market rally doesn't amount to a funding plan, and the city's pension debt still rose about $500 million that year. Chicago can't invest its way out of 28 cents.

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The Illinois Constitution makes reform difficult. It says pension benefits “shall not be diminished or impaired.” The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously struck down Chicago's 2014 fix in 2016 on that basis.

The clause protects people with names. Mary Jones spent 33 years at the Chicago Public Library, first as a clerk and then as a data entry operator, and retired on a pension of about $42,000 a year before deductions. When the 2014 law cut her cost-of-living increase to less than 1 percent simple, she became the lead plaintiff against it. “I may have to give up my home and find an apartment,” she told the Tribune. She won, 5-0. The shortfall traces to decades of contributions that never arrived, and she wasn't the one who skipped them.

The clause also freezes benefits workers haven't earned yet, which is the only lever left. State Sen. Chuck Weaver filed a 2019 resolution to protect accrued benefits while letting lawmakers adjust future accruals. The clause still reads the same today.

Three steps would help. Amend the clause to guard accrued benefits and open future accruals to negotiation. Give Ald. Bill Conway his independent inspector general investigation, reported to the full Council, with Ald. Pat Dowell's outside audit alongside it, before the city sells another bond. And require every budget to report its structural percentage against the full gap, with settlement borrowing counted, so voters can compare like with like.

Three finance chiefs in a year points to a major governance problem. The books are red because the people who write them answer to the coalition that spends them, and only a vote or a constitutional amendment changes that.

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Jay Rogers is President of Alpha Strategies and a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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