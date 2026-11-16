This Democrat Told His Party to Reject Bad Ideas. Will Anyone Listen?

Democrats headed to the “What’s Next” conference in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend to celebrate their gains in the 2026 midterm elections and debate the party’s direction heading into 2028. Hosted by Majority Democrats, the party’s more centrist caucus, the conference offered a different message from much of what we’ve heard over the last two weeks.

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While other Democrats have called for defunding or abolishing ICE, impeaching President Trump again, imposing price controls, and passing Medicare for All, caucus chair Representative Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts called for a return to sanity.

He acknowledged that supply and demand is a “fact of reality,” that banning natural gas and nuclear power won’t lower energy prices, and that rent control and restrictive zoning make housing more expensive. He rejected open borders, called for border security, criticized efforts to eliminate honors classes in the name of equity, and emphasized personal responsibility.

Actually, he sounded a lot like a Republican.

.@JakeAuch challenges Democrats to abandon the bad ideas of the past: “Supply and demand is a fact of reality, and the fact is when supply goes down prices go up. That means you can’t lower prices by stopping things from being built.” https://t.co/cpaAKGdHCT — Reily Connaughton (@reilyseanconn) November 14, 2026

"For too long, our party has given permission to too many bad ideas. Voters rejected bad ideas on Election Day, and now it's our turn to do the same," Rep. Auchincloss said. "We need to let go of three kinds of bad ideas. The ones that defy common sense, the ones that run on inertia, and most urgently, the ones that ignore supply and demand."

Supply and demand is a fact of reality, and the fact is, when supply goes down, prices go up. That means you can't lower prices by stopping things from being built. Banning natural gas or nuclear power ignores the pain of high energy prices. It drives utility bills higher. Rent control and exclusionary zoning don't lower costs or build wealth. They make housing more expensive for the middle class. That's why Americans in their 20s and 30s have to wait until their 40s to buy their first home. Voters were clear. Make life less expensive. That means make markets work for the middle class.

He went on to champion border security, reject sacrificing children’s education in the name of equity, and make repeated appeals for moderation.

"These traditional values have wisdom," Auchincloss said. "Other old ideas, though, are past their prime. And that's the third kind of bad idea we have to reject. The leftovers from political platforms, the concepts kept alive by inertia alone. We don't have to accept that our children will be left with tens of trillions of dollars in national debt, which they'll pay for in taxes and inflation. We don't have to accept that our children will create a social media account at 12 years old, conscripted into a dopamine economy in which they spend less time outdoors than a federal inmate while TikTok and FanDuel profit off their attention. We don't have to accept that."

Rep. Auchincloss has a good message, one that would, at the very least, make the Democrat Party more tenable. Whether the rest of the party will take his advice is another matter.

The DSA has been on the warpath since Zohran Mamdani’s underdog victory in New York City last year. Socialists nearly doubled their numbers in Congress two weeks ago, and Democrats were quick to read their midterm gains not as a rejection of President Trump and his policies, but as an endorsement of progressivism. That leaves little room for Auchincloss’s call for moderation. Socialism, or, at a minimum, a greater appetite for government intervention, looks more likely to define the party’s direction.

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It’s good to know Democrats like Auchincloss still exist. But at this rate, he seems more likely to become a Republican over the next decade than his party is to embrace the sanity and common sense he’s calling for.

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