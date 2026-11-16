Washington Officials Are Panicking After Women's Spa Takes Trans Legal Battle to Supreme Court

It's a story we've heard countless times: a business wants to cater to women, only to be sued by a man who identifies as a woman and is demanding access to the business. In Washington, the Olympus Spa — a nude spa for women — was targeted by the Washington State Human Rights Commission (WSHRC) for doing just that after a "trans woman" with a penis sued to get access to the spa.

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Haven Wilvich, a self-identified "non-binary trans woman," filed the suit against Olympus Spa in 2020. The WSHRC ruled the Korean establishment violated the Washington State Law Against Discrimination (WALD). A court ruled against the spa last year, arguing its claim of First Amendment violations was not sufficient legal grounds.

Now, the spa is appealing to the Supreme Court, renewing its First Amendment argument and leaning heavily on religious exemptions, as the owners of the spa are also Christians.

The legal battle over who gets to show their genitals at a nude spa just took an unexpected turn. https://t.co/YanWfVYOkM — reason (@reason) November 15, 2026

The WSHRC seems to think Olympus Spa will win at SCOTUS, because it voted last month to permit businesses to set entry requirements based on genitalia when nudity is a core part of a business operation — like it is with Olympus Spa. It seems to be an effort to discourage the Supreme Court from taking up the case, or to dissuade the spa from continuing its appeal.

Here's more:

That is still not a slam dunk. The case law around religious exemptions is somewhat Wild West–esque. That it's so unsettled, though, may encourage the Supreme Court to take a look. Washington state appears to want to avoid that, if its vote to update the law is any indication. "In the limited circumstance where a business requires nudity as a central purpose of the business," the addition reads, "such business may maintain a rule that entry to spaces where nudity is required be based on genital characteristics." After the vote, the executive director was to work with the Office of the Attorney General to officially file the rule. That victory may be more superficial than it looks. Nor does it seem likely to deter the business from pushing forward with its appeal. "The Spa is still weighing the legal effect of the Commission's actions," says a source familiar with the litigation. "To begin, the Commission does not have the power to change state law, so it's unclear how much protection—if any—this rule change will give the Spa if a male sues under the Washington Law Against Discrimination for access to areas where the Spa's nude, female patrons congregate. In addition, the Spa's complaint sought nominal damages and is entitled to have its case reinstated to pursue that relief."

It's insane it's going to the Supreme Court. But here we are.

It's wild this even needs to be litigated. An all-female nude spa got in trouble with the government for turning away a trans customer with a penis. Now state bureaucrats want to backtrack because the business is appealing to the Supreme Court. It shouldn't have gotten this far. https://t.co/NX9hxojC5T — Billy Binion (@billybinion) November 16, 2026

Such is the way with trans activism.

Washington state has spent the last several years arguing that an all-female nude spa is obligated under the law to accept clients with male genitals. Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that doesn't make any sense. https://t.co/KVJvQI7kQQ — Billy Binion (@billybinion) November 16, 2026

The trans movement believes Haven Wilvich is a woman, even though he has a penis and is biologically a man. That's the insanity, and everything that comes after is contingent on believing that men can become women because they say so.

This should be a no-brainer. There's absolutely no reason for someone with a penis to expect to be allowed into an all-female nude spa. https://t.co/VKTRNPAPnW — 🇨🇦 Send Hoekstra Packing 🇨🇦 (@cmarcoux) November 16, 2026

The Left believes some women can have penises, and that actual women should just accept that as reality. It flies in the face of millennia of biology and basic common sense.

As the article notes, case law on religious exemptions is unclear, and the Supreme Court might take up the case to provide clarity. The WSHRC also doesn't have authority to override state law, so their vote may be performative at best.

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