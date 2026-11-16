Elissa Slotkin Wants to 'Reimagine' America After Trump Leaves Office

This is rich coming from the people who claimed that President Trump would ignore the results of the 2026 midterms and try to hold on to power for the rest of his life. It was all a lie, of course, and Democrats said it to scare their voting base and reinforce the narrative that President Trump is a tyrant.

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It's not true, of course, but it makes for great political fodder. Now Elissa Slotkin is talking about America after President Trump, and pushing to "reimagine" our country and "rebuild something new."

There is going to be an America after President Trump. The next generation must reimagine and rebuild something new. The systems of the past are failing us. pic.twitter.com/oKTCXyOvpr — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) November 14, 2026

"The truth is, it's up to Democrats, other leaders. We're going to need people thinking critically about what the federal government should look like after Trump," Slotkin said. "And that, to me, is where the next generation has a massive role to play."

She's got quite the ratio going, too.

In other words, you are saying that there won’t be an America after Trump. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 15, 2026

That's the quiet part she's saying out loud.

The Democrats and their new friends, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), want to abolish the Electoral College, the Senate, pack the Supreme Court, and give D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood.

The Constitution is the 'system of the past' that you are speaking of.



So, what is this 'something new' that you want to build? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 15, 2026

A federal government not constrained by that pesky Constitution.

The systems of the past are failing because the left took over all the institutions of public trust and broke them.



Now they’re pointing at the disaster they created as justification for them to have total power over everything, so they can ‘rebuild’ what they destroyed.… https://t.co/wXVpCeDnbq — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 14, 2026

They did this on purpose. They destroyed our system deliberately so they can say it failed and rebuild it in a system that has also failed (and cost millions of lives in the process).

"Reimagine and rebuild something new."

Every socialist says that right before they take everything you own. https://t.co/pq5XOjekQ8 — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@UncensoredUSA) November 14, 2026

That's exactly how this has played out throughout history.

It's noticeable that both Elissa Slotkin and Joel Webbon are already fantasizing about an America after Trump. We should ensure that even after Trump's presidency ends this remains Trump's America https://t.co/zfa2PDslsm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 15, 2026

Democrats hate America. Calling it "Trump's America" just gives them fodder to use in their destruction of our great nation.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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