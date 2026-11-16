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Elissa Slotkin Wants to 'Reimagine' America After Trump Leaves Office

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 10:30 AM
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Elissa Slotkin Wants to 'Reimagine' America After Trump Leaves Office
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

This is rich coming from the people who claimed that President Trump would ignore the results of the 2026 midterms and try to hold on to power for the rest of his life. It was all a lie, of course, and Democrats said it to scare their voting base and reinforce the narrative that President Trump is a tyrant.

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It's not true, of course, but it makes for great political fodder. Now Elissa Slotkin is talking about America after President Trump, and pushing to "reimagine" our country and "rebuild something new."

"The truth is, it's up to Democrats, other leaders. We're going to need people thinking critically about what the federal government should look like after Trump," Slotkin said. "And that, to me, is where the next generation has a massive role to play."

She's got quite the ratio going, too.

That's the quiet part she's saying out loud.

The Democrats and their new friends, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), want to abolish the Electoral College, the Senate, pack the Supreme Court, and give D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood.

A federal government not constrained by that pesky Constitution.

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They did this on purpose. They destroyed our system deliberately so they can say it failed and rebuild it in a system that has also failed (and cost millions of lives in the process).

That's exactly how this has played out throughout history.

Democrats hate America. Calling it "Trump's America" just gives them fodder to use in their destruction of our great nation.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | SUPREME COURT
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