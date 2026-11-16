The Microsoft Outlook Debacle

“Gentlemen, we will chase perfection, and we will chase it relentlessly, knowing all the while we can never attain it. But along the way, we shall catch excellence. Winners never quit and quitters never win.” Vince Lombardi, Fordham, 1933

Advertisement

Vince Lombardi was one of the greatest coaches who ever lived. As a child, when I was a Dallas Cowboys fan, I hated Lombardi’s guts because he kept preventing my beloved Cowboys from winning championships. But I respect him enormously now, and the quote above is a major reason why. It’s also why he was such a tremendously successful coach.

I have a bit of a personal history with Microsoft which I won’t recount because it’s lengthy and probably boring. I started out having great respect for the company, but over time, and because of various aggravations, my respect has almost vanished, though I still use their products (including Outlook) due to ease, commonality, and necessity. They aren’t a total disaster.

This recent Outlook debacle wasn’t really surprising. Microsoft gave some incomprehensible gobbledygook explanation on “X,” and the problem didn’t really hurt me, just delayed a few emails for a day, which wasn’t catastrophic. I don’t know what happened, but given the direction Bill Gates and his company have gone, I’m suspicious. The whole thing reminded me of the Vince Lombardi quote at the beginning of this article, a great principle that most of America has completely lost. And it isn’t coincidental that our country is now swimming in a toilet bowl. The exaltation of political correctness and DEI over virtue, excellence, and dedicated perseverance will never lead to greatness.

Businesses and government (should) exist for one purpose: to provide the highest quality services to people. Now obviously, a business (though not government) must make a profit, too, or it will fold. But the best businesses, the most trustworthy and respected, and usually successful, are the ones that strive for perfection so that they can attain excellence — in other words, they will provide the best goods and services possible for their customers. They will be rewarded.

And so, the number one aim of a business should be to serve the people, their customers, not to please bean-counting, politically correct, DEI tyrants.

Unfortunately, for various reasons, too many businesses have caved to the leftist egalitarian demands instead of trying to provide the services their customers should have. They cozy up with government, rather than exalt virtue and excellence. That error, along with another one — laziness that too often attends a company becoming rich, fat, and flabby — has happened to countless American businesses, and probably to Microsoft, too. The sharp edge necessary to build a respectable company is often lost once success is attained. That, and government interference, has ruined many a once-great company.

Government, of course, never strives for excellence — only power. James Madison wrote, “The aim of every political constitution is, or ought to be, first to obtain for rulers men who possess most wisdom to discern, and most virtue to pursue, the common good of the society, and in the next place, to take the most effectual precautions for keeping them virtuous whilst they continue to hold their public trust.” Get excellent people in government — the people of a country deserve that — and keep such people there. Why? Because government is a service, too, an incredibly important one for the success of a nation. And people are paying for such service. What Madison said is pure common sense.

Advertisement

But what Madison wrote a country should have in government is so far from what America has now as to be one of the greatest tragedies on earth. Look at some of the garbage Americans recently elected to Congress. There is no way the country will not suffer greatly because of this. Politicians, especially Democrats, want DEI, not excellence. Indeed, excellence is the very antithesis of egalitarian, totalitarian socialism. Power is all that matters to these people.

But bean counting and quotas buy votes, folks, because excellence is hard to attain, takes strenuous effort, and few people reach it. And why should they even try anymore when Democrats will reward them for not trying?

Not everybody, obviously, can be a brain surgeon. I don’t mean to be offensive here, but the fact simply is that some people are born to be hamburger flippers. Now that's not to insult them; that's what they can do, and it’s about all they can do. Let them do it to the best of their ability, and we should praise and honor them for doing their best. But don't, in order to meet some kind of artificial, politically correct buffoonery, don't put the burger flipper into a brain surgeon's chair. That is just stupid — not to mention dangerous.

Putting a burger flipper into a brain surgeon position in order to meet some kind of artificial quota demanded by some supercilious, power-hungry bureaucrat not only hurts the people who are qualified and want to be brain surgeons — there are only so many of those positions available — but it also is a grave disservice to the burger flipper who will surely fail and become demoralized because he was shoved somewhere he has no business being in the first place. It’s also, obviously, very dangerous to anybody who needs brain surgery. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would never use a DEI brain surgeon. But he doesn’t care if the peasants have to suffer such.

Advertisement

The only people who are ultimately benefited by such a system are the politicians who make the demands because it allows them to brag (and buy votes). They can boast about how they have “helped” people who are “less fortunate” than the rest of us. They glory in themselves. The rest of us suffer because of their bogus moral preening.

I don’t know what happened to Outlook. But I know it never should have happened. And almost surely wouldn’t have if a Vince Lombardi had been running the company.

Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) is backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.