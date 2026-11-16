Zohran Mamdani Dismantles New York's Counterterrorism Strategic Response Group

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has dismantled the city's Strategic Response Group (SRG), the city's counterterrorism response group. Reports that Mamdani was going to do this started circulating last week, indicating he would instead replace it with a "Protest Dialogue Team" to deal with violent riots.

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🚨 JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly planning to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG).



Now, reports indicate that the following week, he is looking to replace SRG with a new Protest Dialogue Team.



I certainly hope some of the domestic terrorists who… — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 12, 2026

Whatever the new unit is called, Politico reported last week that it would be "civilian led."

NYC Mayor Mamdani planning announcement to disband NYPD SRG unit and replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests

The New York City mayor is aiming to end the Strategic Response Group, fulfilling a key campaign pledge.… — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) November 12, 2026

What could possibly go wrong?

Here's more from Politico:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to unveil a plan for disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group as early as this week, according to three people with knowledge of the long-awaited announcement. In dissolving the counterterrorism and protest-response unit, the democratic socialist mayor would fulfill a key 2025 campaign pledge with the aim of mollifying an increasingly restive base. Mamdani’s plan is expected to involve nixing the SRG and potentially replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests, said one of the people who spoke to POLITICO and, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement. Under the plan — which had not been finalized as of Thursday morning — the new civilian unit would be supported by NYPD officers, who would assemble nearby and could step in to conduct arrests if needed, said the person, noting that the civilian entity’s main goal would be deescalation.

Today, Mamdani made it official.

We are disbanding the SRG. pic.twitter.com/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

"During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group known as the SRG. Today, we are keeping that promise. I am disbanding the SRG. The SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated," Mamdani said.

He was then joined by Chi Ossé, New York City Council Member from District 36.

"Government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights and keep our communities safe," Ossé said. "Those priorities are not in conflict; they are intertwined."

"That's why we are creating a community dialogue and de-escalation division," Mamdani continued, "within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety, to prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement."

Ossé said the SRG has violated First Amendment rights with "unspeakable brutality."

For over a decade, the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group has violated your First Amendment rights with unspeakable brutality.



I’m proud @NYCMayor is not only disbanding the SRG, but endorsing the CURB Act, a bill I’ve been fighting for alongside the @NYCLU since 2022.



New… https://t.co/6HjjDCnbPb — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) November 16, 2026

You can't dialogue with violent mobs. Mamdani and Ossé know this.

A foreign-born Muslim disbanding the counterterrorism unit in the city that suffered the deadliest Islamic terrorist attack in history. Shocking. Do you want another 9/11 to happen? — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 16, 2026

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Hard to argue that he doesn't.

At a minimum, he's laying the groundwork for France-style "protests"

New York City suffered 9/11 where thousands like my mother were killed and it only took them 24 years to vote for it! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) November 16, 2026

This is awful.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces he’s disbanding NYPD's Strategic Response Group, which handles counterterrorism and responding to protests.



Mamdani is siding with terrorists and criminals, what a surprise…



This isn’t going to end well.

pic.twitter.com/9Cw8R6bXYE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2026

This writer fears a major terrorist attack in this country.

Remember all those military-aged African Muslim males selling fake s**t on Canal Street?



Remember all those stories about random guys disappearing down manholes, and emerging from them in different locations?



Yeah, this was their green light.



S**t is about to get VERY bad in… https://t.co/441q6lN4lQ — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) November 16, 2026

We wouldn't be surprised if it did get bad.

The Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA) issued a statement from its president, Scott Munro, on the dismantling of the SRG.

Statement from DEA President Scott Munro on Mayor Mamdani disbanding SRG. pic.twitter.com/L7pNnDDPJX — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) November 16, 2026

The statement reads:

“Mayor Mamdani campaigned on the baseless notion that the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group was the problem. In reality, these brave men and women in blue have held the line against dangerous radicals who threaten public safety. Disbanding this vital unit proves just how disconnected City Hall is from the realities of policing New York City.



With diminished crowd control capabilities, NYPD Detectives will now be pulled away from investigating crimes and seeking justice for victims to help police the hundreds of protests across our city. That’s not making New Yorkers safer.



The Mayor and elected officials applauding this decision need to remember: They’re no longer standing on a protest line. They’re responsible for leading a city. It’s time they started acting like it.”

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This will lead to chaos and destruction, which is the point.

Elect a rioter, expect riots. https://t.co/vshMcYSLbT — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2026

What could possibly go wrong?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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