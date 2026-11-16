DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Zohran Mamdani Dismantles New York's Counterterrorism Strategic Response Group

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Zohran Mamdani Dismantles New York's Counterterrorism Strategic Response Group
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has dismantled the city's Strategic Response Group (SRG), the city's counterterrorism response group. Reports that Mamdani was going to do this started circulating last week, indicating he would instead replace it with a "Protest Dialogue Team" to deal with violent riots.

Advertisement

Whatever the new unit is called, Politico reported last week that it would be "civilian led."

What could possibly go wrong?

Here's more from Politico:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to unveil a plan for disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group as early as this week, according to three people with knowledge of the long-awaited announcement.

In dissolving the counterterrorism and protest-response unit, the democratic socialist mayor would fulfill a key 2025 campaign pledge with the aim of mollifying an increasingly restive base.

Mamdani’s plan is expected to involve nixing the SRG and potentially replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests, said one of the people who spoke to POLITICO and, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement. Under the plan — which had not been finalized as of Thursday morning — the new civilian unit would be supported by NYPD officers, who would assemble nearby and could step in to conduct arrests if needed, said the person, noting that the civilian entity’s main goal would be deescalation.

Recommended
Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open Kurt Schlichter Washington Officials Are Panicking After Women's Spa Takes Trans Legal Battle to Supreme Court Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Today, Mamdani made it official.

"During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group known as the SRG. Today, we are keeping that promise. I am disbanding the SRG. The SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated," Mamdani said.

He was then joined by Chi Ossé, New York City Council Member from District 36. 

"Government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights and keep our communities safe," Ossé said. "Those priorities are not in conflict; they are intertwined."

"That's why we are creating a community dialogue and de-escalation division," Mamdani continued, "within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety, to prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement."

Ossé said the SRG has violated First Amendment rights with "unspeakable brutality."

You can't dialogue with violent mobs. Mamdani and Ossé know this.

Advertisement

Hard to argue that he doesn't.

At a minimum, he's laying the groundwork for France-style "protests"

This is awful.

This writer fears a major terrorist attack in this country.

We wouldn't be surprised if it did get bad.

The Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA) issued a statement from its president, Scott Munro, on the dismantling of the SRG.

The statement reads:

“Mayor Mamdani campaigned on the baseless notion that the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group was the problem. In reality, these brave men and women in blue have held the line against dangerous radicals who threaten public safety. Disbanding this vital unit proves just how disconnected City Hall is from the realities of policing New York City.

With diminished crowd control capabilities, NYPD Detectives will now be pulled away from investigating crimes and seeking justice for victims to help police the hundreds of protests across our city. That’s not making New Yorkers safer.

The Mayor and elected officials applauding this decision need to remember: They’re no longer standing on a protest line. They’re responsible for leading a city. It’s time they started acting like it.”

Advertisement

This will lead to chaos and destruction, which is the point.

What could possibly go wrong? 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ZOHRAN MAMDANI | CRIME | LAW & ORDER | NEW YORK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Kurt Schlichter
Washington Officials Are Panicking After Women's Spa Takes Trans Legal Battle to Supreme Court

Washington Officials Are Panicking After Women's Spa Takes Trans Legal Battle to Supreme Court

Amy Curtis
Greta Thunberg: Return of the Useful Idiot

Greta Thunberg: Return of the Useful Idiot

William Marshall

Trending on Townhall Videos