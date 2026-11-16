Righteous Among the Nations

There are some great people who support Jews and Israel.

Boy George was recently in Israel, where he was received like royalty. I admit that while I was aware of his music — you couldn’t listen to the radio without hearing Karma Chameleon — in my youth, I was not a big fan. But Boy George is like a salmon moving against strong currents. He came out with a song, "We Will Dance Again," and has unapologetically stood by Israel and Jews. Toward the end of his visit, he said that people are boycotting his concerts. No worries, “lovely Jewish people” will replace them.

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Boy George is one of many non-Jews who have openly supported Israel and Jews without apology or disclaimers. Every non-Jew can look at the anti-Israel hatred from every corner and continue on in his or her life. Why get involved? I understand what Israel did, but I don’t want to stand out? Well, there are those who do stand out and are not afraid of the blowback on their careers or names. Below is by no means a complete list. These are some of the people whom I have come across who have not wilted under the hot lights of Jew-hatred from the left, demented right, or Muslims. I apologize for anyone not listed, but please feel free to add in the comments below.

Victor Davis Hanson (VDH). Professor Hanson is in a league of his own. Professor. Classicist. Military Historian. He lives on a farm and teaches at several universities. He has been unsparing in his attacks against those working against Israel and the Jews. He recently spoke about the “bike ride” in Philadelphia that, wouldn’t you know it, fell exactly on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. He discussed the implications of increased anti-Jew rhetoric and action. His support for Israel and his detailed explanations of the events immediately after the October 7, 2023 attack should be taught at every university in the land. Professor Hanson is truly amazing. Kurt Schlichter and Townhall. Colonel Schlichter was the one who actually helped me get published on this website. He has written about the stupidity of attacking Jews and Israel and has made it clear that supporting Israel is supporting the United States. Other columnists have been no less forceful in expressing the fact that American Jews are Americans and the US support for Israel is for US interests all the way around. It’s good to have strong allies in bad neighborhoods, and the US benefits from Israeli tech and military experience. The people who matter, like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper, have strongly praised the professionalism and strength of Israeli forces flying and fighting with US warriors. Erin Molan. While working at Australian Sky News, she was adamant in her support for Israel’s right to self-defense. She was fired for her beliefs and clear moral stance between Hamas and Israel. She moved to podcasting and has continued in her efforts to bring the truth to the world. Douglas Murray. If the world had listened to him when he wrote, “The Strange Death of Europe” nearly a decade ago, we might not have witnessed the recent violence in France, Italy, and other Continental countries. Murray has been a strong supporter of Israel and has pointed out the right of Israel to uproot Hamas from its borders. President Trump and his Administration. Other than Vice President JD Vance, members of the Trump administration have been supportive of Israel’s efforts to eradicate terrorists and their infrastructure both in Gaza and in the “West Bank”. When Israel wiped out a top Hamas commander and several of his buddies in a Gaza hospital last week, the one thing you did not hear was griping from the White House. There was no urgent press conference from the State Department or angrily worded statements at the UN. Donald Trump has provided Israel the means to destroy terrorist infrastructure and probably wishes that Israel would do it more aggressively. Insurrection Barbie (Brittany Aldean) is one of many people on X who has her gyroscope set right regarding Israel and Jews. She puts clowns from the demented right and Crazy Left in their place. She never minces words, and her support for Israel has been phenomenal.

As I wrote, this list is by no means exhaustive. There are many companies and executives who do business with Israel and do not apologize for their arrangements. Most tech companies have strong positions in the country and are only adding to their Israel portfolio via acquisition or growth. NVIDIA is building an entire new campus here while Google and Apple have made recent billion-dollar buyouts to get Israeli technology inside.

My father told me a story of his childhood in Forchheim, Germany. He said that his best friend at school told him that he couldn’t play with him any longer. The local SS warned his father that if the boy continued to play with the Bauer child, then he would lose his job. And there are many who, while not participating in the graffiti on synagogues or the threats against Jews going about their business, do not want to get involved. The Jews are not their problem, and as such, they don’t want anything to do with the subject. They won’t stand up for their Jewish neighbors or friends. Fortunately, for everyone who buries his head in the sand, there are plenty of real Americans who understand that threats against Jews are threats against America. Yes, after the Saturday people, they will come for the Sunday people. Muslims will never be satisfied destroying Israel or wiping out the Jews. Their goal is total domination, and if you don’t stop them and their lefty loony friends now, then they’ll be coming to your house in less than a decade.

One of the interesting moments during Boy George’s recent visit occurred when he met Rachel from Ofakim. She "entertained" Hamas terrorists in her home for several hours before IDF soldiers finally arrived and killed them all. She became, after the October 7 attacks, an instant celebrity and a sign of Israeli ingenuity and strength. She kept the terrorists busy by feeding them and bought enough time to stay alive. Looking at the two of them talking and laughing, one would think that he was seeing two relatively plain and boring people from the local market. But each is a hero who rose beyond his or her circumstances to do the right thing.

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There was a big rabbi who came from Europe to Jerusalem and then moved to Brooklyn after the creation of the state of Israel. When he left, people asked him, “Whom shall we consult with our questions in your absence?” “Anyone who has a Nazi tattoo on his arm—with that person you can ask your questions.” As is commonly said, “Not all heroes wear capes”. And not all heroes are billionaires or play in a pro sports league. Recognizing that Israel was attacked in a ruthless and grotesque terror onslaught should be a no-brainer. Seeing Israel warn Gazans to move while allowing in 2 million tons of aid should end all claims of “genocide”. But they don’t. People don’t like Jews, so when an argument is put forward that makes Israel look bad, it is readily accepted. When Jews can be attacked as collateral damage of hate against Israel, why not? I was happy to see so many people show up in Philadelphia to counter the Kristallnacht riders. Every person has it in his power to learn the truth and fight for it. I am truly grateful for non-Jews who speak the truth and do not compromise in order to be liked and accepted. I know from the comments there are many such Townhall readers. THANK YOU.

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