A $60 Million Gamble: Briskman’s Data Center Crusade in Loudoun County Puts Taxpayers at Risk

After a failed moratorium, a hollow pause, a warning of tens of millions in litigation, and a $200,000 audit that went nowhere, residents are left with a simpler question: if a Democrat-led Board of Supervisors had a decade to manage this industry, why is the fix arriving now, as a campaign slogan?

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If you’ve been following Loudoun’s data center debate and feel like you need a land-use attorney and a flowchart, you’re not alone. That’s what happens when a candidate for Board chair builds her campaign around one of voters’ biggest frustrations, promising to stop an industry that county attorneys have already warned the Board it cannot simply shut down.

Supervisor Juli Briskman announced in August that she is running for chair of the Board of Supervisors against fellow Democrat Phyllis Randall, who has held the gavel for roughly a decade. Briskman’s stated top priority is “stopping data centers.” She has told voters it does not have to be this way, and that the current leadership has been too friendly to the industry.

That is a useful campaign line while pandering to voters feeling real pain over data centers. It is not a legal plan.

Briskman has been on this board since 2020. Randall has chaired it since 2016. Democrats have held the majority through the years when data centers became Loudoun’s dominant land use and its dominant tax source. The pipeline residents are now staring at was not built in secret last month. It was approved, grandfathered, and accommodated under rules this board wrote and lived with. A candidate who spent years inside that majority does not get to discover the problem on the eve of a primary.

First came the moratorium she could not impose

Briskman’s opening move was a moratorium: stop new data center approvals while the county figured out what to do next.

County attorneys said Loudoun lacked the authority to impose one. Virginia law requires local governments to consider certain land-use applications individually and within set deadlines. A board cannot announce that it will stop processing applications because a supervisor running for higher office believes the county has enough data centers.

She knew that, or she was told. The moratorium still served its purpose. It sounded like action.

So the moratorium then became a pause.

On September 15 the Board directed staff to prepare a resolution that could delay final decisions on certain data center and electrical substation applications for up to a year. That proposal is scheduled as an action item in the October 20 Board of Supervisors Business Meeting.

The pause has a hole in it large enough to drive a substation through. It applies only to legislative applications, the projects that still need a discretionary vote. It does not stop developers from filing, and it does not stop projects already moving through administrative approval. Residents can be told Loudoun is “pausing data centers” while a project near their neighborhood keeps advancing. That is not a loophole Briskman stumbled into. It is the limit she is campaigning around. Or, are we to believe Briskman really doesn’t understand the massive limitations of the pause? You decide.

The grandfathering she wants to unwind after the fact

For years, data centers could be built by right in certain industrial districts. If plans met the rules, staff could approve them without a Board vote. On March 18, 2025, Loudoun began requiring Special Exception (SPEX) approval for new data centers in those districts. Briskman opposed the companion grandfathering resolution, which let qualifying applications accepted on or before February 12, 2025 continue under the old process.

Grandfathering is not a building permit. Developers still have to meet the rules, and some lose the protection. Director of Building and Development Betsy Smith told supervisors on October 6 that four applications totaling 1.8 million square feet had already lost grandfathered status. Another 15, about 10.5 million square feet, still qualify.

Briskman and Supervisor Laura TeKrony want those protections revoked. That is where campaign rhetoric collides with Virginia property law.

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The county’s grandfathering resolution is a policy choice. Vested rights are not. They arise under state law and can protect an owner from later changes in the rules. A board can rewrite its future zoning. It cannot reliably erase development rights that have already attached. When it tries, owners sue. When owners sue and win, taxpayers pay.

At Tuesday’s October 6 meeting, staff warned that rescinding grandfathering could expose Loudoun to roughly $45 million to $60 million in potential litigation costs and damages. That is not a bill due today. It is the estimated exposure if developers win. An attorney for Chuck Kuhn’s JK Land Holdings warned that claims tied to eight grandfathered applications could exceed $1 billion. That is a measure of the stake Briskman is willing to put on the taxpayers’ table.

Supervisor Caleb Kershner asked whether even the county’s estimate was too low. Smith warned that heavy litigation exposure could affect the county’s bond rating. Loudoun borrows to build schools, roads, and other public facilities. If borrowing costs rise, residents pay.

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet cautioned that investors and rating agencies expect local government to deal with major industries in a measured way. The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce noted that developers had relied on the grandfathering resolution when they made financial commitments. Changing the rules after the investment is how a county earns a reputation as a place where approvals are political, not predictable. It seems that even community leaders are questioning Briskman’s motives as merely political at best, harmful to taxpayers and the County at worst.

None of that requires surrendering control over future projects. It does require admitting that retroactive promises are expensive. Briskman is offering the promise anyway.

Then another $200,000 of someone else’s money

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After the legal warning, TeKrony proposed hiring an outside consultant to audit 30 data center applications, 15 already approved and 15 still under review, for up to $200,000, with a report due in April 2027.

She calls it a second opinion-- on work county planners, zoning staff, and lawyers are already paid to do. Those employees had already shown grandfathering is not automatic. They had already pulled protections from projects that no longer qualified. An outside report would not erase vested rights, and it would not stop a lawsuit.

Supervisor Matt Letourneau said what the rest of the room already knew: “Every single person on this board knew what the answer was going to be to this question before it was asked.” He called spending taxpayer money to second-guess county employees insulting.

He was describing the pattern. A moratorium the attorneys said was illegal. A pause that cannot reach the administrative pipeline. A bid to revoke grandfathering after warnings of vested rights and enormous exposure. Then, when that stalled, a $200,000 study.

Chairman Phyllis Randall moved to table the audit indefinitely, thereby killing it. The vote was 7–2. Briskman and TeKrony voted no. The Board did not authorize the audit, did not revoke grandfathering, and did not cancel the projects.

That is what Tuesday, October 6 accomplished. It showed the limit. It also showed candidate Briskman willing to spend the public’s time, and propose spending the public’s money, on measures she has already been told will not do what her campaign ads imply.

Two problems, neither of which a press release can fix

Residents are not imagining the effect on their peace or their property. Data center noise, backup generators, air quality, substations, and the transmission lines proposed across Loudoun are real. Property rights do not make those impacts disappear. Neighborhood opposition does not make vested rights disappear either.

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The first failure is local, and it belongs to this Democrat-led Board. For years, data centers were permitted by right, with standards too weak for the scale of what was being built. Along the way, Loudoun became increasingly dependent on the revenue. In fiscal year 2026 alone, data centers generated a staggering $1.2 billion in tax revenue, accounting for 39 percent of the county's overall budget. For 2027, that figure is projected to climb to $1.3 billion, or 40 percent. To be fair, that money has helped fund our schools, public safety and other essential services while allowing the county to maintain lower property tax rates than it otherwise might have. Those are real benefits, and residents have enjoyed them. But they came with a trade-off. Nearly four out of every ten dollars in Loudoun's budget now depend on an industry the Board is struggling to rein in. That money built political cover for a light touch. The same Democrat majority that collected it is now pretending the consequences arrived from somewhere else. Briskman can vote against a grandfathering clause in 2025 and still not explain why the industry was allowed to reach more than 200 completed buildings, with millions more square feet in the pipeline, on her watch.

The second failure is not Loudoun’s zoning ordinance. It is the power supply.

Data centers need extraordinary amounts of electricity. The lines, substations, and corridors residents are now being asked to live with are the delivery system for a shortage Richmond created. A Democrat-run General Assembly shut down the fossil plants that produced reliable power at a price households could live with, and replaced them with a clean-energy mandate the state cannot meet on the timeline it wrote. The Democrat-appointed State Corporation Commission sits over rates and transmission approvals. The result is visible on a Loudoun electric bill and on a map of proposed high-voltage lines: generation was retired before a dependable replacement existed, load from data centers surged, and the grid operator’s answer is 17-story transmission line towers through neighborhoods, personal property, farms, and schools.

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Loudoun cannot zone its way out of that. A moratorium Briskman cannot legally impose will not solve for the damage caused by the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). A pause that exempts administrative applications will not shrink the load already approved. A $200,000 audit will not change what the General Assembly mandated or what the SCC will approve to serve it.

There is an economic side, and pretending otherwise is how this debate stays dishonest. Data centers fund schools and services. At Tuesday’s meeting, Michelle Chesser, a Loudoun resident and single mother, described earning a data center certification at Northern Virginia Community College, then an internship, then a full-time job. That does not justify unlimited development. It does mean a chair candidate who talks only about stopping the industry is not telling residents what happens to the budget if the revenue slows, or who pays when a lawsuit over vested rights goes the wrong way.

What a responsible Board would do is use the authority it actually has. Set zoning standards for projects that still need a vote. Require Special Exceptions where the law allows. Regulate setbacks, noise, and generators. Finish the Phase 2 review and apply it going forward. Tell Richmond, in public, that Loudoun will not absorb transmission lines to paper over a generation shortage the General Assembly and the SCC produced. To its credit, the Board took a step in that direction on September 15, unanimously approving a resolution introduced by Supervisor Caleb Kershner and Chair Phyllis Randall opposing the Valley Link North transmission project. Now bring that same resolve to the decisions the county actually controls, and stop selling residents a time machine.

So what did Tuesday actually accomplish?

Not a vote to stop data centers. There wasn’t one.

It exposed a candidate using the real pain of people living next to industrial development to nail a chair campaign to a promise she cannot keep. Briskman has had years on this board. Her party has had the majority for a decade. The legal obstacles were known before the moratorium, before the pause, before the attempt to unwind grandfathering, and before the $200,000 study. Proposing them anyway is not leadership. It is performance, conducted at the county’s expense.

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The useful question for the next forum is the one her announcements never answer.

Tell us exactly which data centers you can legally stop, and how. Then tell us how a Loudoun zoning vote undoes an electricity shortage created in Richmond. Most importantly, tell us how you can stop the pain residents are feeling who are negatively impacted by data centers.

Wanting to stop something and having the authority to stop it are different things. When a supervisor running for chair blurs that line, it’s the taxpayers who get swindled.

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