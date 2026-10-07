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Gov. Spanberger's Clean 'Green' Energy Plan Would Wipe Out Acres of Farmland and Trees

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 2:45 PM
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Gov. Spanberger's Clean 'Green' Energy Plan Would Wipe Out Acres of Farmland and Trees
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Democrats love to tout green energy plans, but those plans always end up doing more environmental damage than traditional fossil fuels. In Virginia, Gov. Spanberger is going to wipe out more than a quarter million acres of farmland and forests to erect failed solar panels for a "homegrown clean energy" scheme that will leave Virginians with skyrocketing energy bills, unreliable power grids, and failed energy infrastructure.

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State Senator Glen Sturtevant is warning solar is unreliable and called for a moratorium on data centers, which are driving 90 percent of new energy demand.

"Virginia has been and needs to continue to be a place of energy innovation," Spanberger said. 

The state currently has about 30,000 acres of solar panels, including 6,300 acres in Spotsylvania County. The plan would place half of the solar panels in forests, requiring the clear cutting of millions of trees.

"Many of us don't want to see our hillsides and mountainsides and farms and Virginia forests be cut down for more solar panels just to serve these data centers," Sturtevant said.

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And when components of the solar panels leach into the soil and waterways, that farmland is ruined. People don't need to eat, right?

Democrats do not want affordable, clean, reliable energy like nuclear.

A lot of forests have been destroyed for this.

Literally.

The ugly, socialist, utilitarian landscape is the point.

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"Costs are going to increase even more rapidly than they are currently projected to," the post reads. The fiscal pain is the point. Spanberger signed on to dozens of tax increases on everything from gyms to dog walking after taking office. They want energy to be less affordable so people don't use it.

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News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DATA CENTERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREEN ENERGY | VIRGINIA
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