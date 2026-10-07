Gov. Spanberger's Clean 'Green' Energy Plan Would Wipe Out Acres of Farmland and Trees

Democrats love to tout green energy plans, but those plans always end up doing more environmental damage than traditional fossil fuels. In Virginia, Gov. Spanberger is going to wipe out more than a quarter million acres of farmland and forests to erect failed solar panels for a "homegrown clean energy" scheme that will leave Virginians with skyrocketing energy bills, unreliable power grids, and failed energy infrastructure.

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State Senator Glen Sturtevant is warning solar is unreliable and called for a moratorium on data centers, which are driving 90 percent of new energy demand.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is proposing 277,000 acres of solar panels to produce home grown “clean” energy.



That’s the size of Fairfax County, Arlington County, and the City of Alexandria combined.



Ninety percent of the solar panels would be placed on farmland and… pic.twitter.com/g7jYpofqJ1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 5, 2026

"Virginia has been and needs to continue to be a place of energy innovation," Spanberger said.

The state currently has about 30,000 acres of solar panels, including 6,300 acres in Spotsylvania County. The plan would place half of the solar panels in forests, requiring the clear cutting of millions of trees.

"Many of us don't want to see our hillsides and mountainsides and farms and Virginia forests be cut down for more solar panels just to serve these data centers," Sturtevant said.

Let's destroy entire ecosystems to save the planet!!! — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 6, 2026

And when components of the solar panels leach into the soil and waterways, that farmland is ruined. People don't need to eat, right?

How about a 2 acre nuclear power plant?

Twice the electricity 100% of the time instead of 40% of the time with solar. — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) October 6, 2026

Democrats do not want affordable, clean, reliable energy like nuclear.

Solar panels belong on rooftops. I'm all for that.



But not one forest should be felled to put these up. https://t.co/MRkJd5G6f6 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 7, 2026

A lot of forests have been destroyed for this.

Literally.

Virginia is the most beautiful place in the world, and Virginia Democrats want to destroy that beauty with big, ugly solar panels as far as the eye can see.



There is nothing “eco-friendly” about clearing 277,000 acres of pristine Virginia forests and farms! https://t.co/KZnklrZr3V — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 6, 2026

The ugly, socialist, utilitarian landscape is the point.

Power generation is in my particular wheelhouse. I'll keep this short:



1) This is idiotic and inefficient

2) Doing this while shutting down the highly efficient natural gas plants is to create a very unreliable and unstable baseload power supply

3) Costs are going to increase… https://t.co/GJZsDYRTgg — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 6, 2026

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"Costs are going to increase even more rapidly than they are currently projected to," the post reads. The fiscal pain is the point. Spanberger signed on to dozens of tax increases on everything from gyms to dog walking after taking office. They want energy to be less affordable so people don't use it.

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