It’s the in-thing for lots of lousy people.

There was a story of two brothers, both rabbis and two of the first chassidic teachers of yore. They were traveling in Poland when they came to an inn to spend the night. The owner told them that the place was full, but if they could find room in the dining hall, they could sleep there. They did their best to fall asleep when a merry group entered. The latter drank, sang, and danced. As they danced, one drunk fellow hit one of the brothers every time he went around and passed by him. After a few such punches, the second brother suggested that they switch places, so that his beaten brother might get some sleep. In parallel, another merrymaker told the boxer, “Stop hitting that Jew. Hit the other one also.” And he did. The fellow who absorbed all of the punches realized that changing places did not change his fate.

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Charlie Kirk was an amazing human being, and one of his greatest strengths was his ability to understand the potential of young Americans. In driving a revival on campus, he realized that certain historical antisemitic tropes could grab hold in TPUSA. He spoke of Jew hatred as “brain rot” and the like, because he understood that in getting younger folks back to religion, they might align with antisemitic ideas and forces. He wanted TPUSA to be a solid pro-America Christian organization. In his absence, it seems to be heading to Groyperland. The latest poster of speakers for its AmFest includes some very impressive people. It also includes folks like Steve Bannon. Whereas the former Epstein confidant in 2017 could tell the Zionist Organization of America that he was a proud “Christian Zionist”, today he attacks Israel and Jews who support her like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin. Matt Gaetz? He told Tucker Carlson that the prostitution claims against him were an “Israeli op”. If that trend continues, TPUSA will be discredited. The antisemitism that Kirk alone could stop, nobody in the organization has the force of will or the strength of belief to prevent. Kirk’s organization runs the risk of becoming Nick Fuentes’ organization, as he threatened/promised during Kirk’s lifetime.

Blaming Jews is as old as there have been Jews around to blame. Many historians noted that the Jews in Germany were ideal for Hitler’s hate. There were enough of them that people knew some Jews. Their numbers, at around 1 percent of the German population, guaranteed that they did not have the power to fight back against the Nazis and state apparatus. And in most countries where Jews have been persecuted, they represented just a few percent of the whole, but they stood out as business leaders, politicians, scientists, and the well-to-do. So people could point their fingers at Jews, and the Jews were big/small enough in population in Nazi Germany, Iraq, Soviet Russia, and Iran to be identifiable but not able to mount a defense.

Jews in the West are often told to go back to Poland or back to Israel or leave Israel and go someplace else. Let’s imagine a scenario where the state of Israel was not born. The British left, Jordan took everything in Mandate Palestine, and there was some Jewish population there but certainly not the 8.5 million Jews in Israel today. So what would be different? For the Jews in the West, nothing. Every person and every country has problems. And one can either look in the mirror and find fault with himself, or he can blame somebody, often the Jews. So the idea pushed by lefty loons, rabid Muslims, and disaffected Woke Right morons is that Israel is the big problem in the world. But such is not the case. If Israel did not exist, neither would Palestine. Egypt, Syria, and Jordan would have fought over the spoils after the British left. The Jews in the diaspora would still be blamed for economic problems, occasional wars, social friction, and anything else where a fall guy was needed. The presence of the state of Israel is a positive option for Jews; you can come and live here. For those who live in the US, Europe, or Australia, they will be blamed by some percentage of the locals for whatever personal or national malaise that exists.

Clowns like Tucker Carlson like to blame Israel for the Iran War. They are quite disingenuous in suggesting that a) Iran was not working towards a nuclear bomb and b) Iran would not use it against the United States. Everything points to Iran enriching uranium for the express purpose of making nuclear weapons. If you wish to believe empty fatwas, I can sell you ocean-front property in Nebraska. The 400 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium was well on its way to becoming bomb-grade material, considered enough for 11 nuclear devices. Iran would not have to fire an ICBM across the world towards the United States in order to deliver a working nuclear bomb. Sneaking one in via the border and then detonating it would seem more plausible. Because most of the talking heads on the right hate Jews, they claim that the Iranians were either not working towards a bomb or it was really only Israel’s problem. The embassy staff held hostage in Tehran, and the Marines blown up in Lebanon worked for the US, not Israel.

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The tendency to blame Jews is nothing new. Throughout the ages, Jews have been accused of everything from engineering the Black Plague to aiding enemies of the state. America was unique because Jews were not persecuted by the government. Sure, individuals like Father Coughlin were full-blown antisemites. But the government did not put out statements blaming the Jews for some earthquake or the collapse of the stock market. At this point in time, the state still does not attack Jews. Rather, it lets those on the streets do so. Because Israel has been so thoroughly demonized for fighting against a psychotic terror enemy, Jews as a group are considered to be guilty co-conspirators with Israel. Jews who have nothing to do with Israel per se are harassed or shouted at. Businesses like those in Philadelphia targeted by antisemitic bike riders are owned by Jews but not necessarily Israelis. The officials from local to federal government are letting Israel-hatred find its footing against Jews. We were always grateful that the US was so welcoming and tolerant of Jews; we also prayed that it should never change. We, unfortunately, are witnessing a growth of open Jew hatred from lefties, Muslims, and former right-leaning podcasters. I honestly don’t know if Jews have a future in the West if one looks fifty years ahead.

As “affordability” and AI replacing American workers continue to be electoral issues, Jews will continue to be blamed by those who can’t afford a house or lost a job to an AI bot. Sam Altman is a Jew! Trump is surrounded by Jews! Jews have been an integral part of the United States from well before the formal Declaration of Independence. But none of that matters. One could have said the same thing about the Jews in Germany. They too served in the army and contributed to Germany’s economic success. There is a very famous picture of German Jewish soldiers celebrating Chanukah in 1914 as they were fighting in World War I. That didn’t help those sent to Dachau 25 years later.

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Are there individual Jewish criminals? Of course. But the problem occurs when people blame their problems on “the Jews”, when the Jews have nothing to do with their personal issues or national failures. Smart people know better. But we’re talking about Democrats, Muslims, and Woke Right losers. They enjoy blaming the Jews because they never ever have to improve themselves.

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