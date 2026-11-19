In January 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office I led was slated for elimination. We had a decision to make about how to spend the time we had left. We used it to answer a question Washington had been kicking around for years. What would the federal government do differently if it treated illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction?

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Barry Angeline tells the story of how we answered that question in his op-ed, “How a Dying Agency Turned Fentanyl Into a Weapon of Mass Destruction.” He also raises the question that matters now. Nearly a year after President Trump signed the order, what can the agencies responsible for carrying it out show the American people?

We brought 17 DHS components and offices to the table. There were real disagreements about what a designation could accomplish and who would be responsible for acting on it. Some of the objections made the recommendation better. Fentanyl has legitimate medical uses, and the final order focused on illicit fentanyl and the core chemicals used to make it. Our own analysis also concluded that the designation would give our office no new authority and no new money. We recommended it anyway. Treasury could go after the finances. Justice could prosecute the traffickers. Homeland Security could use intelligence to identify the networks behind the shipments.

We finished the recommendation in six weeks. It reached the secretary’s desk on March 13, 2025, and sat there. In the Marine Corps, you learn to act on the commander’s intent. You understand the objective and take responsibility for advancing it when the plan hits an obstacle. I made sure Tom Homan got a hard copy. He took it to the president. On December 15, President Trump signed the order.

The president made the right decision. Now every agency named in that order should be able to tell Congress what it was tasked to do, what it has done, and what changed as a result.

Start with Treasury and State. Which financial networks have they disrupted? Did the people who moved money for the cartels lose access to the institutions they relied on? Were they able to shift their business elsewhere? Ask DHS which supply networks it identified, what action followed, and whether those networks recovered. Some of those answers will require a classified briefing. Congress can still insist on public goals, deadlines, and a regular accounting of progress.

Before the president signed the order, the Government Accountability Office found that DHS had yet to set performance goals and measures for its efforts against illicit fentanyl. A seizure matters. It also leaves an operational question unanswered. How much of the network’s capacity did we take away, and how long did it take them to replace it? If an agency can’t answer that, it’s hard to know where to put the next dollar or assign the next team.

Angeline is right to point out that overdose deaths began falling before the order was signed. Research led by the University of Maryland linked that decline to a disruption in the global supply of illicit fentanyl, likely tied to restrictions on precursor chemicals in China. That finding gives us a reason to keep pressure on suppliers and a practical question to test. Can we sustain those disruptions when traffickers look for other sources?

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The same discipline applies to emerging drugs. Angeline singles out nitazenes, a family of synthetic opioids. Congress should address gaps in how they are scheduled and make sure public health labs can identify emerging substances quickly. A lab finding should reach the health departments and first responders who need it while they can still get ahead of the threat.

When we sent up the recommendation, we knew uneven implementation could drain it of its value. That is exactly what congressional oversight should guard against. Bring the responsible officials in. Give them a deadline to produce a common set of goals. Then bring them back and ask what happened to the supply, the money, and the networks.

The president gave the agencies a mission. Congress should make them show their work.

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