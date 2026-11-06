We’ve Gone Soft

Tuesday night was rough. Period.

The conflict in Iran, even without American boots on the ground, seemed to be a major sticking point for people, particularly because of its impact on gas prices and supply chains.

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So here’s the shtick — have we gone soft? Have we become so shortsighted that we're no longer willing to make short-term sacrifices for long-term security? I'd rather pay more at the pump than face the consequences of a nuclear-armed terrorist regime.

We've become so accustomed to the comfort our freedom affords us that we seem increasingly unwilling to sacrifice any of it to protect that very freedom.

During World War II (or World War Eleven, according to Ilhan Omar), Americans endured extensive rationing and donated household and community metals to support the war effort. Civilians used ration books to purchase restricted goods like sugar, coffee, meat, butter, cheese, gasoline, tires, shoes, and canned goods. Families planted Victory Gardens and saved cooking grease.

Americans understood that protecting their country required sacrifice. But now? We can't stomach higher prices without questioning whether defending our Republic is worth the cost. Yes, I know this conflict with Iran isn’t a world war; the above facts are for illustration purposes.

And before you tell me this wasn't an America First objective, let's review what the administration set out to accomplish:

Nuclear capabilities: Prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon that could threaten the United States or be used to coerce American allies.

Ballistic missiles: Destroy missiles, launchers, and production facilities capable of threatening American troops, bases, and interests.

Terrorist proxies: Reduce Iran's ability to finance and arm organizations responsible for attacks throughout the region.

Long-term deterrence: Weaken Iran's ability to rebuild those threats rather than continually responding to attacks.

Being America First doesn't mean America must stay out of every foreign conflict. Defending our country sometimes means confronting a threat before it becomes a catastrophe and fighting when our security and interests are at stake.

Trump seized the moment; he had to weaken a longstanding threat to American national security. Was the operation executed perfectly? Did it accomplish 100 percent of its objectives? Meh. Those are fair questions, and we should absolutely ask them. But questioning the execution is different from questioning the objective.

We never should have pursued the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran in the first place. You cannot assume a regime with decades of support for terrorism will honor its commitments simply because it signs a piece of paper.

Now, I'm not saying this hasn't been hard for American families. We've all seen people struggling these past few months, and higher prices have real consequences for households. What I am saying is that the outrage can become shortsighted when we lose sight of the long-term national security objectives.

But Tuesday also exposed something we cannot ignore: We have not done a good enough job explaining those objectives, connecting them to the everyday lives of Americans, or demonstrating that we're listening to their concerns. And that's on us.

We made mistakes while holding the presidency and congressional majorities. We had an opportunity to lead, communicate, and deliver, and there are lessons we need to take seriously if we think we have a shot in 2028. Because leadership isn't just about making difficult decisions; it's about explaining why those decisions matter, acknowledging the sacrifices they require, and earning the trust of the people expected to make them.

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We've got to step up our communication and delivery game here, guys.

I still believe we've become too accustomed to comfort and too unwilling to accept the sacrifices that protecting our freedom sometimes requires. However, we cannot expect people to understand the long-term stakes if we fail to explain them.

If we want to defend our Republic for the next generation, we need to be willing to make difficult decisions, be honest about their costs, and be accountable for their outcomes.

Freedom requires sacrifice. Leadership requires accountability. And neither works without trust.

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