Christian Giants Stand Up to Pride

It’s Pride Month, and people have had enough of pride.

It’s a deadly sin, after all, one which has brought down more kings, kingdoms, and communities than anyone would care to enumerate.

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Pride brought down Lucifer and humiliated the British Empire when 13 ragtag colonies, prospering under salutary neglect, bested them in the American Revolution; pride turned Hitler from a German nationalist into a megalomaniacal maniac, one who thought he could take down Russia and then the world; and pride has humiliated anti-reality communists and progressives across the globe ever since, destroying their every chance.

Pride leaves nothing but destruction in its wake, and yet the LGBT movement and its adherents turned their perverse, self-serving, shameful celebrations into “Pride parades.”

What were they thinking?

I have talked to older homosexual activists, including one of the city watchdogs in Glendale, CA. He naively asserted that there is nothing wrong with Pride, since years ago it was just homosexuals finally enjoying the opportunities to step out into the public, not just come out.

And there’s so much more that’s coming out that it’s time for some of it to go back in.

I endured the 2026 LA Pride parade last week. Offensive yet true, the homosexual organizations insisted on having their fleshly fete on June 14th. That’s Flag Day, too, mind you, a day designated for an emblem that defines all of us.

LGBT activists have a problem with that, and in Los Angeles, they insisted on placing their flag, their six-colored almost-rainbow, on everything.

They insisted on making June their month. LGBT activists have mandated it.

You have to have the flag! The same way that Cosmo Kramer was “required” to wear the ribbon at the AIDS walk.

People are pushing back precisely because they “have to.” This is America!

The latest pushback occurred among the San Francisco Giants baseball players.

When they took the field, one refused to wear the Pride baseball caps. Three others wrote Bible verses on their baseball caps with the Pride colors.

Here’s one report from Zeale:

Giants starter Landen Roupp, 27, pitched nearly five innings with "Gen 9:12-16" written on the front of his Pride Night cap next to the rainbow-colored SF logo. The passage refers to Genesis 9, in which God places a rainbow in the sky as a sign of his covenant with humanity after the flood. Relief pitchers JT Brubaker, 32, and Ryan Walker, 30, also wrote Bible verses on their caps. Brubaker cited Genesis 9:13-15, while Roupp and Walker referenced Genesis 9:12- 16.

New York Times LGBT ally Grant Brisbee shamed the players for creating conflict, turning the so-called “pride night” event into an ‘us v. them’ event. Seriously.

KNBR’s The Sports Leader warned the players about opening up a conflict, with commentator Mike Krukow adding: “When you're a player in this environment, it's your responsibility to know just how sensitive this city is in regards to that culture of freedom in the way you live your life."

Sensitivity? Pride month, including the parades and the promotion, is filled with garish drag queens and skimpily dressed LGBT militants prancing around kids. And they are lecturing us about sensitivity?

Politicians and public figures have been cancelled, businesses have lost business, and individuals have lost reputations because they rejected Pride. The general public has had enough, and the Giant players (with giant courage) are giving us the courage to say so.

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But instead of siding with common decency and respecting the public outcry, the Major League Baseball Association reprimanded the players who wrote Bible verses on their caps.

So, promoting sexual degeneracy is OK, but sharing your Christian faith is not? Multiple faith traditions respect those scriptures. Even for people who are not necessarily religious, it’s not like those verses are going to jump out and harm anyone who reads them!

Thankfully, Vice President JD Vance stepped into this tempest over a baseball cap and sided with the players who shared verses on their headgear: “Trump won[,] we don’t have to do this anymore.”

And that’s the point. If we don’t want to wear Pride, we should not have to.

Now, US Senator Josh Hawley wants to investigate the MLB for discriminating against Christians.

The Attorney General of Missouri has warned the MLB not to reprimand or sanction the baseball players, either.

The backlash is more than appropriate, and it’s time that more people in the public eye exuded the courage to take a stand.

Those three baseball players did the righteous thing by pushing back. They weren’t just sharing a different opinion. They were countering the corrosive message and narrative of the San Francisco Giants Pride Month mantra.

The whole LGBT promotion—and the opposition to it—is not just about a difference of opinion.

It’s about the rejection of a set of behaviors and values.

The LGBT movement wants to normalize sexually destructive, biologically unhealthy, and incompatible behaviors. The LGBT movement, from the early activists pushing this agenda like the Mattachine Society and the cultural Marxists of the Frankfurt School, wanted to undermine not just the natural family but Christianity itself.

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LGBT Pride was never about one group wanting to provide a place for its adherents to celebrate. Pride wanted to push aside anyone who dared disagree, let alone stand in their way. Pride has never been about live and let live.

Pride is a new religion, hence the offense from its most ardent adherents. In Canada, Pride-LGBT-The Cult of Homosexuality holds such complete sway that Christians like Bill Whatcott have endured ten years of criminal persecution simply for passing out Gospel tracts in a pride parade.

This month, LGBT activists are railing against the three baseball players because they are asserting their Biblical values, which are inevitably—and necessarily—contrary to LGBT “values,” as if they are values.

And the differences continue.

From the moment Jesus commenced His earthly ministry to the present day, true adherents of the Christian faith have never forced their faith on others. Only a Christian society can foster tolerance, such that anyone who does not adhere to those values is welcome to not participate.

The LGBT cult has never operated that way. That clash has come to the forefront with the brouhaha over the baseball caps, and it’s time for more Christians, citizens, and other common- sense community members to accept that “Pride” is the problem and that no one should be forced to celebrate it.

The fact that it is forced shows that it’s not a natural, organic celebration. At the LA Pride Parade and Fair, it’s clear that Big Business, but more importantly, Big Government, are the giant promoters of this agenda. Without the corporate backing and the collective bullying, Pride would ride off into the sunset where it belongs and allow the natural course of things to return.

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Why the force, though? LGBT activists cannot be content with everyone having a difference of opinion because in their hearts, minds—and especially their bodies—they know that homosexuality is inherently disordered, and transgenderism is a mental illness.

All the posturing and pressure cannot change that, and finally, Christians in the public eye are taking a stand.

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