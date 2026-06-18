Minor League Refuse to Wear Rainbow Jerseys Forcing 'Pride Night' Forfeit

Last night, the York Revolution forfeited their minor league "Pride Night" game after their players refused to wear jerseys that had rainbow logos stitched on the sleeves. The organization placed the entire blame on its players in a statement posted on its website.

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It is with great disappointment that the York Revolution have issued important changes to our 11th Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 18th. Most significantly, the scheduled game between York and Southern Maryland will not be played and Pride will still be hosted as a free admission event. Everyone’s tickets for the game on Thursday will be treated as a rainout that can be redeemed for any future game. This decision was not reached lightly. Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game.

🚨 JUST IN: Tonight’s LGBTQ pride game has been *CANCELED* by Minor League Baseball team York Revolution after the absolutely BASED players REFUSED to wear rainbow jerseys



Bravo, patriots! 👏🏻



NO MORE of this pride BS. Keep pushing back! MLB teams should do this! pic.twitter.com/0HRW0UCQrs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

Of course, the organization won't give up on the virtue signaling, so they are instead hosting a "free and fun celebration of recognition and inclusion," and will be donating $10,000 to a local LGBTQ center, to "support and further their work in making sure the York community is as inclusive as we strive to make WellSpan Park in York, Pennsylvania."

BREAKING: Minor league baseball team ‘York Revolution’ in PA was forced to CANCEL their Pride Night baseball game after players REFUSED to wear the rainbow Pride jerseys.



The team's club is now hosting a separate pride event without any baseball game.



Good on the players for… pic.twitter.com/OFXPK8mcA8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

The protest follows a week of controversy surrounding some San Francisco Giants players' decisions to write Bible verses on their "Pride Night" caps. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred quickly issued a statement warning the players of a uniform violation after the media condemned the move. Others jumped to the players' defense, however, with comedians and elected officials vowing to pay any imposed fines, and writing letters to the Commissioner defending the players' actions and right to express their beliefs.

While corporations and organizations don't seem interested in retiring the relentless virtue-signaling campaign any time soon, it's refreshing to see some resistance to and support for traditional religious values.

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