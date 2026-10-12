The Leftist Disdain for Law Enforcement

We have been inundated with scenes from France referencing the leftist riots. It may have started with a demand for better school reforms, but it has certainly been leveraged by leftists for ideological advantage. In America, we recall the “summer of love” in 2020 and the burning down of an entire law enforcement precinct in Minneapolis. We have become all too familiar with the mass riots on our own streets — oops, sorry, peaceful protests. I remember when my older brother returned from Vietnam and wanted to join the City of Atlanta Police Department. The day he drove his patrol car up our street, Kennesaw Ave. NE, in Atlanta, made me proud. I recognize that there are bad cops, just as there are bad soldiers or rotten apples in any profession. However, there is a longstanding disdain that the Marxist leftists have for law enforcement, mainly because they do not embrace the law.

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As French economist Frédéric Bastiat wrote in his essay “The Law,” the law protects the individual rights of life, liberty, and property. It is interesting to note that Bastiat’s essay was released in 1850, two years after the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx. Leftists are not interested in individual rights and freedoms, certainly not individual property ownership. Leftists are only concerned with the implementation of their ideological agenda, and despise anything that stands in their way.

That has recently been proven, once again, in the State of Washington.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller has permanently blocked the main provisions of WA Senate Bill 5974, the Democrat Sheriff Decertification Law, which would override voters’ selection of duly elected constitutional law enforcement officers (Sheriffs), ruling it unconstitutional. This law would have provided for an unelected hearing panel of governor-appointed commissioners to disqualify or remove a candidate who had won an election. I don’t think you will hear Marxist leftists decrying this endeavor as a “threat to democracy.”

The replacement for the Sheriff position would then be appointed by the county legislative authority, or by the county executive, much the same as with selection of police chiefs for municipalities. There would not be a voter recall process.

One of the implicit concerns about this Senate bill was provisions tying certification to speech, associations, and something vaguely defined as “extremist” affiliations. This was struck down by the judicial injunction. Earlier this year, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders described this piece of legislation as such: “This is one of the most unpopular, hypocrisy-ridden bills ever passed. This bill undermines local elections, creates unnecessary mistrust toward our state government, spits in the face of our democratic process, and doesn’t solve any real problems facing Washingtonians while artificially creating new ones.” The Washington State Sheriffs’ Association and candidates who would have been barred, along with the sitting Sheriffs in Spokane, Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille counties, also brought cases against SB 5974. These entities and individuals referred to the Washington State Democrat legislation as “a direct attack on a constitutionally established office and an affront to the citizens who elect their Sheriffs.”

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown is a known leftist who has sought to intimidate by filing lawsuits against Washington state Sheriffs who are enforcing immigration law, as per the U.S. Constitution. Leftists do not want law enforcement; they want ideological agenda enforcement. This is not something new with leftists and the Democrat Party. When Republicans passed the 15th Amendment granting the right to vote to Blacks, it was Democrats who created the Ku Klux Klan to intimidate Blacks into not voting. As well, Democrat states instituted racist policies such as poll taxes and literacy tests to preclude Black voting. In Germany, it was Adolf Hitler, and remember, Nazi stood for National Socialist, who created his Brownshirts, the SA, in order to implement his agenda by way of intimidation. Today, the leftists in America have created groups like Antifa to carry out their targeted plan of intimidation and violence on our streets, and that is what is happening in France.

The American Marxist agenda of “defunding” the police, undermining the duly elected constitutional law enforcement office of the Sheriff, shutting down prisons, and releasing violent criminals back onto our streets is a longstanding leftist objective. And for some very strange reason, there are enough useful idiots in America who support this dangerous vision. Truthfully, the Marxist left in America and their disdain for law enforcement reminds me of the final movie in the Batman trilogy, “The Dark Knight Rises,” where the villain, Bane, traps all the law enforcement of Gotham underground and releases all criminals. Perhaps this was art imitating life?

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As we head to the polls for this midterm election, just remember the utter disdain that the leftists have for law enforcement. They want to eliminate prisons and allow millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and they create sanctuaries for them, including criminal illegal immigrants. As well, these same leftists do not believe in YOUR Second Amendment right to be armed and defend yourself, your loved ones, and your property, especially since they do not believe in personal property rights.

In the movie, the Dark Knight rose. In America, we all need to rise and defeat this cancer called Marxism, along with its cohort, Islamism.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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