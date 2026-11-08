One Nation, Under Judgment? Spiritual Implications of the Election Results

America should not be surprised that our nation, largely existing in flagrant rejection of God’s Word, is reaping the consequences of its own rebellion.

The 2026 midterm elections, with the Democratic takeover of both houses of Congress, have delivered painful setbacks for Republicans and a significant political shift in Washington. The larger question confronting America is not simply which political party wins elections. It is whether our nation is experiencing the consequences of turning away from Almighty God.

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From a Biblical perspective, there is a sobering likelihood that the United States of America is a nation under judgment by God.

Throughout Scripture, God holds nations accountable for their conduct. Proverbs 14:34 declares, “Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” When a society celebrates what God condemns, marginalizes biblical morality, disregards the sanctity of human life, and increasingly substitutes government dependency for personal responsibility, it cannot expect God’s blessing indefinitely.

The Inconvenient (but Very Relevant) Question

American Christians must confront a question: Where have our pastors been?

The great failure of the American evangelical church is the reluctance of many pastors to address the moral and spiritual implications of political issues. Sunday after Sunday, congregations hear sermons about personal relationships, forgiveness, generosity, and platitudes about Christian living. Those subjects are important. But where are the sermons condemning abortion, supporting the sanctity of human life, religious liberty, constitutional government, and the moral foundations upon which a free society depends?

Where are the pastors’ sermons condemning transgenderism, vocally supporting Israel, denouncing antisemitism, and saying that Muslims are spiritually lost and in need of Jesus? Answer: You’ll never hear sermons on these topics in your local church. Why? Because sermons like these come from pastors with courage. Today’s pastors do not realize that biblical faithfulness does not exist in a context of political silence.

When Scripture speaks clearly about the sanctity of life, sexual morality, honesty, justice, and personal responsibility, pastors have an obligation to teach those truths, even when they become politically controversial.

Malachi 2:1-9 contains a sobering warning to spiritual leaders who fail in their responsibility to teach God’s law faithfully. The Lord rebukes priests who have turned aside from their calling and caused others to stumble through their instruction. 2 Peter 2:17 similarly warns about false teachers, describing them as wells without water. These passages should remind every pastor that spiritual leadership carries an enormous responsibility. Silence, compromise, and the abandonment of biblical truth are not harmless.

A Matter Deserving Far Greater Attention From American Pulpits: Voting As Stewardship

The privilege of voting is not merely a political convenience. It is a responsibility. Christians have been entrusted with opportunities, freedoms, and civic privileges that believers in many other nations do not enjoy. Those privileges should be exercised thoughtfully and prayerfully.

A Christian’s faith should influence every area of life, including decisions made in the voting booth. If the Bible teaches that human life is sacred, that truth cannot suddenly become irrelevant when evaluating public policy. If Scripture teaches personal accountability, honesty, sexual integrity, and justice, those convictions should inform our understanding of candidates and their platforms.

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Indifference is not an acceptable option for Christians. James 4:17 reminds us that knowing to do good and failing to do it is sin. Christians should seriously examine whether political apathy, unwillingness to become informed, or refusal to participate in the public square amounts to neglecting responsibilities God has entrusted to them.

Voting is a matter that deserves prayerful moral examination. Christians should not casually excuse positions that contradict fundamental biblical teachings simply because a candidate belongs to a favored political party. Every candidate must be evaluated against principles of righteousness, truth, justice, and human dignity.

The Democratic Party’s embrace of policies that conflict with biblical teachings should be a matter of serious concern. Christians need pastors willing to explain issues that are not mere political disagreements but issues on which the Bible has unequivocally spoken.

America’s present political circumstances should therefore provoke more than frustration among conservative Christians. They should provoke repentance, prayer, renewed commitment, and action.

Perhaps the greatest tragedy is not simply that America is changing politically. It is that so many churches have failed to prepare their congregations to understand the moral and spiritual stakes involved.

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We need pastors who will courageously preach the whole counsel of God. We need Christians who understand that citizenship carries responsibilities. We need families who teach their children that religious liberty, constitutional government, personal responsibility, and the sanctity of human life are worth defending.

And above all, we need a spiritual awakening.

Political victories cannot save America. Only God can bring genuine national repentance and spiritual renewal. But ungodly policies can definitely harm America for generations.

2 Chronicles 7:14 still offers a timeless prescription: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Perhaps it is time for America’s pastors to stop worrying so much about offending people and start worrying about offending God.

A nation needs courageous leaders. But it also needs courageous pastors. And the American church must decide whether it will faithfully proclaim God’s truth or remain silent while the nation drifts further away from Him.

Dr. Alex McFarland is an apologetics evangelist who has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is heard live on “Exploring the Word,” airing daily on 200+ radio stations across the country. “The Alex McFarland Show” airs weekly on NRBTV, providing biblically faithful TV and discussion on current events affecting our nation. His newest book, “100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times,” is available now.

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